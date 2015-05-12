be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 850W Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it against other units we have previously tested. To be specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The Dark Power P11-850 unit did well here, although it wasn't able to take the lead from the tough competition. But it was close enough to the next three units ranked above it, with only the top-notch Corsair AX860 easily outdistancing it, showing a nearly four percent difference in performance.
Performance Per Dollar
The following graph may be the most interesting, because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current U.S. price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
The expensive price of the Dark Power P11-850 didn't allow for a better ranking on this graph. be quiet! should consider lowering this unit's price or proceed with some discount sales or offers in order to make it more appealing to buyers. However, we should note that if you want an inaudible PSU of this capacity, you don't have many choices; the premium might be worth it.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the entire operating range of the PSU, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C.
In this comparison, the PSU easily took first place, leaving all the other PSUs far behind. We believe that the strongest selling point of this unit is the combination of high performance and enough wattage to support a strong system, along with its inaudible operation.
I don't see why you cannot have a lower powered unit at 80PG and have the fan run at a low speed. I got a HX750i because I need to give a FirePro W9100 very stable power, but the principle is the same: fan turns on at some higher wattage usage (for me it's 300, but for 80PG I'd say 200 is safer). Even when the fan turns on, can't hear it at all (it has a test button).
If someone makes a 600W PSU that has this kind of fan profile, that would be a score. It won't technically be fanless quite, but the fans won't even get past 15dB for average user power usage, and around 20dB at max settings. Why all this? Will lower the price since a lower efficiency can be used.
Another very comprehensive review. Keep up the good work! I would also like to see more reviews for power supplies in the sub-100$ price range.
I'm not convinced that a quieter PSU is where it's at. It's cooling fans that create the big noise, not the PSU and it's fan.
So in other words be quiet! didn't just bought this platform from FSP but they designed it on their own and FSP just produced it for them.
Until now I wasn't aware of it but now that I am, I wanted to make things right and provide the proper credit to be quiet's engineer that designed this platform (whose name is unknown to me).