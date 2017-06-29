be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the L10-CM-600's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, be quiet!'s 600W PSU is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here For More Results

The performance of both Pure Power 10 PSUs is quite good. However, the similar-capacity Corsair Vengeance model takes the lead.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the L10-CM-600's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here For More Results

be quiet! should adjust the price of its Pure Power 10 units in the U.S. market, at least if it wants them to sell well.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here For More Results

Finally, here's a discipline that be quiet! can dominate. Only the (slightly more) expensive RM550x registers a lower overall noise output.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here For More Results

The efficiency difference with higher-rated units isn't particularly large, as you can see in the graph above.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content