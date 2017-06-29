be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the L10-CM-600's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|6.4mV
|13.9mV
|11.0mV
|11.8mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|10.6mV
|17.3mV
|15.3mV
|13.4mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|10.5mV
|19.4mV
|17.8mV
|15.4mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|11.5mV
|20.1mV
|20.5mV
|16.4mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|13.2mV
|21.6mV
|22.2mV
|17.3mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|15.9mV
|22.9mV
|24.7mV
|19.0mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|19.5mV
|24.2mV
|27.2mV
|20.2mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|23.0mV
|25.4mV
|29.9mV
|21.6mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|28.5mV
|28.7mV
|32.6mV
|22.9mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|35.1mV
|29.7mV
|35.4mV
|26.0mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|46.9mV
|31.6mV
|38.8mV
|27.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|18.3mV
|24.5mV
|18.7mV
|20.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|31.3mV
|31.2mV
|37.8mV
|24.4mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is quite good at +12V and on the 5VSB rail, and it's good enough at 5V and 5VSB. The performance difference between this PSU and the Pure Power 9 600W is huge in our cross-load tests thanks to the minor rails' independent regulation.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Another review:
https://www.hardocp.com/article/2017/06/27/be_quiet_pure_power_10_600w_supply_review
With quality components-better design-better performance,
and to top it off a longer warranty................................
PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.
Avoid these low end PSU's......................