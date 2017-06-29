be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the L10-CM-600's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.4mV 13.9mV 11.0mV 11.8mV Pass 20% Load 10.6mV 17.3mV 15.3mV 13.4mV Pass 30% Load 10.5mV 19.4mV 17.8mV 15.4mV Pass 40% Load 11.5mV 20.1mV 20.5mV 16.4mV Pass 50% Load 13.2mV 21.6mV 22.2mV 17.3mV Pass 60% Load 15.9mV 22.9mV 24.7mV 19.0mV Pass 70% Load 19.5mV 24.2mV 27.2mV 20.2mV Pass 80% Load 23.0mV 25.4mV 29.9mV 21.6mV Pass 90% Load 28.5mV 28.7mV 32.6mV 22.9mV Pass 100% Load 35.1mV 29.7mV 35.4mV 26.0mV Pass 110% Load 46.9mV 31.6mV 38.8mV 27.9mV Pass Cross-Load 1 18.3mV 24.5mV 18.7mV 20.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 31.3mV 31.2mV 37.8mV 24.4mV Pass

Ripple suppression is quite good at +12V and on the 5VSB rail, and it's good enough at 5V and 5VSB. The performance difference between this PSU and the Pure Power 9 600W is huge in our cross-load tests thanks to the minor rails' independent regulation.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

