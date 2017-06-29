Trending

be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the L10-CM-600's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load6.4mV13.9mV11.0mV11.8mVPass
20% Load10.6mV17.3mV15.3mV13.4mVPass
30% Load10.5mV19.4mV17.8mV15.4mVPass
40% Load11.5mV20.1mV20.5mV16.4mVPass
50% Load13.2mV21.6mV22.2mV17.3mVPass
60% Load15.9mV22.9mV24.7mV19.0mVPass
70% Load19.5mV24.2mV27.2mV20.2mVPass
80% Load23.0mV25.4mV29.9mV21.6mVPass
90% Load28.5mV28.7mV32.6mV22.9mVPass
100% Load35.1mV29.7mV35.4mV26.0mVPass
110% Load46.9mV31.6mV38.8mV27.9mVPass
Cross-Load 118.3mV24.5mV18.7mV20.2mVPass
Cross-Load 231.3mV31.2mV37.8mV24.4mVPass
Ripple suppression is quite good at +12V and on the 5VSB rail, and it's good enough at 5V and 5VSB. The performance difference between this PSU and the Pure Power 9 600W is huge in our cross-load tests thanks to the minor rails' independent regulation.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • sunny420 29 June 2017 16:55
    This one looks like a pass. Much better units out there. Too bad, I wish the best for BeQuiet!
    Another review:
    https://www.hardocp.com/article/2017/06/27/be_quiet_pure_power_10_600w_supply_review
  • HERETIC-1 02 July 2017 11:43
    For not too many $ more you can get a Seasonic G series.
    With quality components-better design-better performance,
    and to top it off a longer warranty................................

    PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.
    Avoid these low end PSU's......................
