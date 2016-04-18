be quiet! Pure Power 9 600W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency exceeds 90 percent between 110W and 280W load on the +12V rail, with the load on the minor rails staying below 60W. Under more than 530W load, efficiency drops below 85 percent even at normal operating temperatures.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The PFC coil approaches 75 °C, while the +12V and 5V filtering coil on the secondary side hits close to 80 °C. Temperatures inside of this PSU are higher since the fan rotates at low speeds. Meanwhile, heat dissipation is higher due to reduced efficiency compared to Gold- and Platinum-rated units.