be quiet! Pure Power 9 600W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Efficiency exceeds 90 percent between 110W and 280W load on the +12V rail, with the load on the minor rails staying below 60W. Under more than 530W load, efficiency drops below 85 percent even at normal operating temperatures.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
The PFC coil approaches 75 °C, while the +12V and 5V filtering coil on the secondary side hits close to 80 °C. Temperatures inside of this PSU are higher since the fan rotates at low speeds. Meanwhile, heat dissipation is higher due to reduced efficiency compared to Gold- and Platinum-rated units.
But my largest complaint would have to be voltage regulation (line regulation) under different load scenarios on page 6.
If only the PSU itself was outstanding as well:ouch:
For less than $10 more you can usually find excellent Seasonic and SuperFlower Leadex Gold units, which makes it really hard to say this PSU is anything more than "meh"
Not all group regulated designs are exactly the same way. We see in Seasonic's S12ii series a group regulated design that actually crossloads very well. This seems to be one of the worst on the ladder.
@Aris: Why is Inactive PWR_OK to DC_LOSS better at a higher value? Once the PWR_OK signal is dropped, wouldn't you want the unit to shut down as quickly as possible, not prolong it?
"The power-good signal lasts longer, so when it drops, the voltage level of the +12V rail is already below 11V."
When the pwr_ok to DC_loss is higher (*meaning that it has a positive , not negative value) that means that the motherboard will already have been shut-down. (*from what i've understand, at least)
Normally when AC is removed, the PWR_OK signal should be de-asserted at least 1ms before voltages go out of spec in order not to stress the VRMs of the mainboard and of other components (e.g. VGA, HDD, SSD, etc.).
The only way to address this issue is to have a circuit on the mainboard checking the input voltages and give the shut down order when these go out of spec. In other words to completely bypass the power_ok signal coming from the PSU. But this will cost money and after all a PSU oughts to follow ATX spec's guidelines.