be quiet! SFX L Power 600W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SFX L Power 600W's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

This platform offers high overall performance. If ripple suppression was better, especially on the +12V rail, the SFX L Power 600W would land much closer to Corsair's excellent SF600.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

With such a high price, be quiet!'s performance per dollar ratio isn't as competitive as the company would like.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

This is a wholly unobtrusive PSU, worthy of be quiet!'s name.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Our efficiency measurements look good. Only the top-notch Corsair SF600 takes a clear lead.



