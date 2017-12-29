be quiet! SFX L Power 600W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the SFX L Power 600W's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
This platform offers high overall performance. If ripple suppression was better, especially on the +12V rail, the SFX L Power 600W would land much closer to Corsair's excellent SF600.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
With such a high price, be quiet!'s performance per dollar ratio isn't as competitive as the company would like.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).
This is a wholly unobtrusive PSU, worthy of be quiet!'s name.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.
Our efficiency measurements look good. Only the top-notch Corsair SF600 takes a clear lead.
Also I have found some review on Spanish (I think) from amazon about this PSU and customer have exactly the same issue, so looks like it could be design problem.
This PSU is a winner of most comparisons an reviews everywhere and I very dissapointed that none of reviewers couldn't find such awfull issue for quiet PSU.
Also it should be a shame for company named 'be quiet' that it's 'silent wings' in that PSU making that horrible noises.