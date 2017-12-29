be quiet! SFX L Power 600W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

be quiet! SFX L 600 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time is right where it should be. And although the power-good signal is a little shorter than the ATX spec's recommendation, it's still accurate, which is what matters most.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The lack of an NTC thermistor leads to very high inrush currents. High Power should make the necessary changes to this platform as soon as possible!

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SFX L Power 600W's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.117A 1.974A 1.954A 0.996A 59.787 83.863% 1400 RPM 27.3 dB(A) 38.14°C 0.972 12.261V 5.056V 3.374V 5.016V 71.291 40.25°C 115.17V 2 7.260A 2.968A 2.938A 1.199A 119.813 88.488% 1435 RPM 28.6 dB(A) 38.70°C 0.992 12.252V 5.047V 3.366V 5.000V 135.401 40.95°C 115.16V 3 11.752A 3.478A 3.446A 1.400A 179.885 89.971% 1455 RPM 29.5 dB(A) 38.95°C 0.995 12.237V 5.038V 3.359V 4.985V 199.937 41.57°C 115.16V 4 16.250A 3.975A 3.935A 1.607A 239.761 90.528% 1550 RPM 30.2 dB(A) 39.17°C 0.997 12.221V 5.030V 3.352V 4.970V 264.847 42.18°C 115.16V 5 20.419A 4.980A 4.932A 1.816A 299.775 90.480% 1560 RPM 30.4 dB(A) 39.79°C 0.998 12.209V 5.019V 3.343V 4.955V 331.318 43.12°C 115.16V 6 24.585A 5.987A 5.931A 2.020A 359.735 90.148% 1610 RPM 31.3 dB(A) 40.24°C 0.998 12.202V 5.009V 3.335V 4.940V 399.048 44.15°C 115.16V 7 28.755A 7.009A 6.939A 2.231A 419.741 89.657% 1655 RPM 32.2 dB(A) 41.27°C 0.999 12.194V 4.999V 3.326V 4.924V 468.164 45.71°C 115.16V 8 32.928A 8.023A 7.956A 2.445A 479.674 89.069% 1765 RPM 34.2 dB(A) 42.46°C 0.999 12.186V 4.988V 3.318V 4.906V 538.541 47.53°C 115.16V 9 37.532A 8.534A 8.484A 2.445A 539.710 88.458% 1830 RPM 34.9 dB(A) 43.70°C 0.999 12.180V 4.980V 3.311V 4.900V 610.130 49.77°C 115.16V 10 41.890A 9.063A 8.995A 3.084A 599.662 87.718% 1860 RPM 35.4 dB(A) 44.83°C 0.999 12.173V 4.970V 3.302V 4.861V 683.621 51.84°C 115.17V 11 46.829A 9.071A 9.014A 3.090A 659.593 86.965% 1870 RPM 35.6 dB(A) 46.07°C 0.999 12.169V 4.964V 3.296V 4.852V 758.455 53.81°C 115.16V CL1 0.098A 13.019A 13.003A 0.004A 110.018 81.865% 1790 RPM 34.5 dB(A) 44.20°C 0.993 12.239V 5.011V 3.350V 5.072V 134.390 50.75°C 115.17V CL2 49.948A 1.005A 1.002A 1.002A 622.143 88.269% 1850 RPM 35.2 dB(A) 44.58°C 0.999 12.189V 5.002V 3.323V 4.960V 704.829 51.54°C 115.17V

Load regulation on every rail except for 5VSB is pretty tight, and the PSU has no problem delivering more than its full power at high ambient temperatures.

That FDB fan spins quickly throughout our benchmark session, but its noise output isn't annoying, even during the full load and overload tests. Moreover, the SFX L Power 600W satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency requirements, despite our elevated ambient temperatures. Finally, we notice high power factor readings, meaning less energy goes wasted.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content