be quiet! SFX L Power 600W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time is right where it should be. And although the power-good signal is a little shorter than the ATX spec's recommendation, it's still accurate, which is what matters most.
Inrush Current
The lack of an NTC thermistor leads to very high inrush currents. High Power should make the necessary changes to this platform as soon as possible!
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SFX L Power 600W's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|3.117A
|1.974A
|1.954A
|0.996A
|59.787
|83.863%
|1400 RPM
|27.3 dB(A)
|38.14°C
|0.972
|12.261V
|5.056V
|3.374V
|5.016V
|71.291
|40.25°C
|115.17V
|2
|7.260A
|2.968A
|2.938A
|1.199A
|119.813
|88.488%
|1435 RPM
|28.6 dB(A)
|38.70°C
|0.992
|12.252V
|5.047V
|3.366V
|5.000V
|135.401
|40.95°C
|115.16V
|3
|11.752A
|3.478A
|3.446A
|1.400A
|179.885
|89.971%
|1455 RPM
|29.5 dB(A)
|38.95°C
|0.995
|12.237V
|5.038V
|3.359V
|4.985V
|199.937
|41.57°C
|115.16V
|4
|16.250A
|3.975A
|3.935A
|1.607A
|239.761
|90.528%
|1550 RPM
|30.2 dB(A)
|39.17°C
|0.997
|12.221V
|5.030V
|3.352V
|4.970V
|264.847
|42.18°C
|115.16V
|5
|20.419A
|4.980A
|4.932A
|1.816A
|299.775
|90.480%
|1560 RPM
|30.4 dB(A)
|39.79°C
|0.998
|12.209V
|5.019V
|3.343V
|4.955V
|331.318
|43.12°C
|115.16V
|6
|24.585A
|5.987A
|5.931A
|2.020A
|359.735
|90.148%
|1610 RPM
|31.3 dB(A)
|40.24°C
|0.998
|12.202V
|5.009V
|3.335V
|4.940V
|399.048
|44.15°C
|115.16V
|7
|28.755A
|7.009A
|6.939A
|2.231A
|419.741
|89.657%
|1655 RPM
|32.2 dB(A)
|41.27°C
|0.999
|12.194V
|4.999V
|3.326V
|4.924V
|468.164
|45.71°C
|115.16V
|8
|32.928A
|8.023A
|7.956A
|2.445A
|479.674
|89.069%
|1765 RPM
|34.2 dB(A)
|42.46°C
|0.999
|12.186V
|4.988V
|3.318V
|4.906V
|538.541
|47.53°C
|115.16V
|9
|37.532A
|8.534A
|8.484A
|2.445A
|539.710
|88.458%
|1830 RPM
|34.9 dB(A)
|43.70°C
|0.999
|12.180V
|4.980V
|3.311V
|4.900V
|610.130
|49.77°C
|115.16V
|10
|41.890A
|9.063A
|8.995A
|3.084A
|599.662
|87.718%
|1860 RPM
|35.4 dB(A)
|44.83°C
|0.999
|12.173V
|4.970V
|3.302V
|4.861V
|683.621
|51.84°C
|115.17V
|11
|46.829A
|9.071A
|9.014A
|3.090A
|659.593
|86.965%
|1870 RPM
|35.6 dB(A)
|46.07°C
|0.999
|12.169V
|4.964V
|3.296V
|4.852V
|758.455
|53.81°C
|115.16V
|CL1
|0.098A
|13.019A
|13.003A
|0.004A
|110.018
|81.865%
|1790 RPM
|34.5 dB(A)
|44.20°C
|0.993
|12.239V
|5.011V
|3.350V
|5.072V
|134.390
|50.75°C
|115.17V
|CL2
|49.948A
|1.005A
|1.002A
|1.002A
|622.143
|88.269%
|1850 RPM
|35.2 dB(A)
|44.58°C
|0.999
|12.189V
|5.002V
|3.323V
|4.960V
|704.829
|51.54°C
|115.17V
Load regulation on every rail except for 5VSB is pretty tight, and the PSU has no problem delivering more than its full power at high ambient temperatures.
That FDB fan spins quickly throughout our benchmark session, but its noise output isn't annoying, even during the full load and overload tests. Moreover, the SFX L Power 600W satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency requirements, despite our elevated ambient temperatures. Finally, we notice high power factor readings, meaning less energy goes wasted.
