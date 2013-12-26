System Builder Marathon, Q4 2013: $800 Gaming PC

Test System Configuration And Benchmarks
Meet this quarter's System Builder Marathon setup, along with our overclocked benchmark settings.
|Current $800 PC System Test Configuration
|Component
|Base Settings
|Overclock Setting
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-3470 (Ivy Bridge): 3.2 GHz Base Clock Rate, 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache, Power-savings enabled
|3.8 to 4.0 GHz, Power-savings enabled
|CPU Cooler
|Intel Boxed Heat Sink and Fan
|Unchanged
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z75 Pro3 LGA 1155, Intel Z75 Express, BIOS: v.P1.90 (07-12-13)
|Unchanged
|RAM
|8 GB Team Vulcan DDR3-1600 Kit (2 x 4 GB)CL 9-9-9-24 XMP at 1.50 V
|Unchanged
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GV-R928XOC-3GD Radeon R9 280X 3 GB GDDR51100 MHz GPU, 1500 MHz (6000 MT/s) Memory
|1115 MHz GPU, 1600 MHz (6400 MT/s) GDDR5 Memory
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB Cache
|Unchanged
|Sound
|Integrated Eight-Channel HD Audio
|Unchanged
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Ethernet
|Unchanged
|Power
|EVGA 500 B 100-B1-0500-KR 500 W
|Unchanged
|Optical
|Lite-On 24x DVD Burner SATA iHAS124-04
|Unchanged
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 8 Professional x64
|Unchanged
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst 13.11 Beta 9.4
|Unchanged
|Platform Driver
|Intel Inf. v. 9.4.0.1017
|Unchanged
And here's last quarter's configuration.
|Q3 2013 $650 Gaming PC System Test Configuration
|Component
|Base Settings
|Overclock Setting
|CPU
|AMD FX-6300 (Vishera), 3.5 GHz (4.1 GHz Turbo), 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|4 GHz, Turbo Core disabled, Power-saving disabled
|CPU Cooler
|AMD retail boxed heatsink & fan
|Unchanged
|Motherboard
|MSI 970A-G43 AMD 970 / SB950, BIOS: v.10.2 (02-04-13)
|Unchanged
|RAM
|8 GB Kingston HyperX DDR3-1600 Kit (2 x 4 GB) CL 9-9-9-27 XMP at 1.650 V
|DDR3-1866, CL 9-10-10-28 1T at 1.65 V
|Graphics
|EVGA GeForce GTX 760 2 GB GDDR5 980 MHz (1033 MHz Typical, 1110 GPU Boost) Core, 1502 MHz (6008 MT/s) Memory
|1254 MHz (Max Boost) Core, 1801 MHz (7204 MT/s) GDDR5 Memory (110% Power, +150 MHz GPU, +600 MHz Memory, Auto Fan)
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB, 7200 RPM 64 MB Cache
|Unchanged
|Sound
|Integrated Eight-Channel HD Audio
|Unchanged
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Ethernet
|Unchanged
|Power
|Antec VP-450 450 W
|Unchanged
|Optical
|Samsung 24x DVD Burner SATA Model SH-224DB/RSBS
|Unchanged
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 8 Professional x64
|Unchanged
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia ForceWare 320.49 WHQL
|Unchanged
These are the System Builder Marathon benchmarks.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Battlefield 3
|Version 1.6.0.0, DirectX 11, 90-Sec. Fraps "Going Hunting" Test Set 1: Medium Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO
|Elders Scroll V: Skyrim
|Version 1.9.32.08, 25-Sec. Fraps Test Set 1: High Preset, No AA, 8x AF, FXAA Enabled Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA Enabled
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.05, DirectX 11, 50-Sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|F1 2012
|Version 1.3.3.0, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 8x MSAA
|Arma III
|Version 1.08.113494, 30-Sec. Fraps "Infantry Showcase" Test Set 1: Standard Preset, No AA, Standard AF Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, 8x FSAA, Ultra AF
|Battlefield 4
|Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-sec. Fraps "Tashgar" Test Set 1: Medium Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO
|GRID 2
|Version 1.0.85.8679, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 8x MSAA
|Audio/Video Encoding
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.99, Video: Video from Canon EOS 7D (1920x1080, 25 frames) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds, Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|iTunes
|Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677, MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s) Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Abobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video, 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premiere Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Adobe Acrobat X Pro
|Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encyption
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version 2.67b, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|Compression
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28, LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012 (1.3 GB)
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2, RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3" Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012 (1.3 GB)
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro, Syntax "-a -ez -p -r" Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012 (1.3 GB)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3, Performance Suite
|PCMark 8
|Version: 1.0.0, Full Test, Default Settings
|SiSoftware Sandra 2013
|Version: 2013.01.19.50, Processor Arithmetic, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks
Not all countries have good internet infrastructure. If that wasn't the case Microsoft wouldn't have to reverse its policies on the X1. Another thing is retail game DVDs costs very less in my country. For example, Bioshock Infinite costs only 15.97$ at launch date. If I were to buy it through Steam at launch date it would have cost me 59.99$
I know that the writers of "best CPUs" for the money always make a huge fuss about how "oh, you save 7W (or however much it is) by not having the on-board graphics", but I still think it's worth keeping, for if your discrete card gives out on you. My PC buggered up installing my graphics drivers once, and if it weren't for my intel "backup" GPU, my rig would have been bricked.
For us, both were available from Newegg at a $10 difference. Either is fine. I chose the -3350P back for the Q1 $600 Gaming PC, and it's OC was limited to 3.5-3.7 GHz with this same Z75 Pro3 mobo. But I actually prefer the -3470 at these prices for reasons stated in the text (higher clocks and backup HD 2500 graphics). It fit in under budget, and its higher Turbo limit provide a 300 MHz boost across the board (3.8-4.0 GHz) when overclocking. That right there is worth $10 in an SBM where value equals a straight bang for buck calculation.
My own thoughts on this one are mixed. I like to see the challenge of a lower budget. This $800 PC was quite good, however. With the focus on gaming this SBM cycle, this one looks like a shoe-in for value winner. I don't see what two or three times the budget will buy that can offer similar multiples of performance, especially that will be visible in actual use.
That said, for my own uses, I'd take the "High" to "Max" settings in my games that a GTX650Ti Boost would offer, and put the balance into a SSD.
I currently just built a "budget" machine for my son which ended up close to $850. That build was using an Asus M5A78L-M/USB3 Micro ATX AM3+ motherboard, AMD FX-6300 3.5GHz to (O.C. to 4.3GHz @ 38 C), w/ an Enermax ETS-T40-TB 86.7 CFM CPU Cooler.
What I wanted had to be tempered with what I could squeeze into the budget so a new Asus Radeon R7 260X 2GB Video Card was put in for now. A WD Caviar (Blue) 1TB drive was put in for storage, G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3-1600 Memory and a Corsair CX 500W 80+ Bronze Certified Semi-Modular ATX Power Supply to make it all run. Windows 8.1 was installed and the case is a nice looking Corsair 350D case.
My working theory is this rig will run well now and a new video card, better CPU cooler with a faster stronger CPU and an SSD down the road are all manageable upgrades that could keep this machine running good, playable frame rates for several years down the road.
There is always more than one way to skin a cat and to me this was the least amount I would build with.