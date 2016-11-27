Corsair CX750M PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 37.0A (148%) 3.3V: 36.5A (146%) 5VSB: 6.8A (226.7%), 74.05mV Ripple OPP 923.69W (123.16%) OTP No (tried up to 150°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Operates properly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP triggering points on the minor rails are set quite high, and the same goes for 5VSB. Unfortunately, that rail cannot handle such high loads, so its ripple gets out of control. On the other hand, OPP is set at a reasonable level.

As you can see from the table above, we tried hard but failed to find any evidence of OTP. At least SCP is present on all rails and the power-good signal is accurate. We have to admit, though, the lack of OTP is a big let-down for us.