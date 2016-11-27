Corsair CX750M PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 37.0A (148%) 3.3V: 36.5A (146%) 5VSB: 6.8A (226.7%), 74.05mV Ripple
|OPP
|923.69W (123.16%)
|OTP
|No (tried up to 150°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay
The OCP triggering points on the minor rails are set quite high, and the same goes for 5VSB. Unfortunately, that rail cannot handle such high loads, so its ripple gets out of control. On the other hand, OPP is set at a reasonable level.
As you can see from the table above, we tried hard but failed to find any evidence of OTP. At least SCP is present on all rails and the power-good signal is accurate. We have to admit, though, the lack of OTP is a big let-down for us.
Very easy to install and only use the extra cables you need.
Piece of mind knowing the 3 year warranty that comes with it.
I don't care for this PSU too much anyway. It seems to be a power supply that likes to focus on good ripple (as every modern PSU does these days) and decent voltage regulation but falls short in nearly every other aspect. I don't see it being much of any improvement over the original CX750M, the whole purpose of was probably just to cut costs. I'd happily take 60mv of ripple on my 12V rail in turn for some better holdup time, a higher quality fan and perhaps caps (if those Suscons aren't the best), and OTP.
Aren't those usually either the 450w, 550w and 650 watts? Those are different units compared to the 750 watts I think.
Plenty of better options for power supplies around CX750M's price range, must be said. Isn't the EVGA B2 750w 65 dollars?
Note that the CXM series is reported as the lowest quality Corsair PSU available in the US.... yet several VS models remain available thru US e-tailers. One thing I have always observed, specifically with regard to PSUs and coolers is that forum posters, even when referencing an article that says the reviewed item was a "good budget model" or "good for the money, tend to drop the words "budget" and "for the money" when recommending it. So while it may be a logical choice for a G3258 or GTX 1050 build w/ no overclocking, I don't quite understand why a Hyper 212 or a CX series PSU gets recommended for a 6700k / 1070 build especially where OP states an interest in overclocking the bejeezes out of everything.
Solid units for that kind of price.
I don't expect to have Seasonic PRIME 750's performance with 80$ !!
If I needed 750W and it was between the EVGA 750 B2 and the CX750M, I'd probably take the former.