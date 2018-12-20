Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX PSU Review: Best of the Best

Teardown and Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Great Wall Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU25KH (800V, 25A @ 125°C) APFC MOSFET 1x Infineon IPZ60R099C7 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x Infineon IDH06G65C6 (600V, 6A @ 145°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 420uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMW) Main Switchers 2x STMicroelectronics STP24N60DM2 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.2Ω) Driver IC Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller Champion CM6502UHHX & CM03AX Green PFC controller Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 2x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.4mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Nexperia PSMN2R0-30YL (30V, 100A @ 25°C, 2mΩ) PWM Controller: Anpec APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Rubycon (3-6000h@ 105°C, YXJ) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC IN1S429I -SCG Fan Control MCU PIC16F1824 Fan Model Corsair NR092L (92mm, 12V, 0.22A, 3950 RPM, rifle bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x CSD18534 FET (60V, 69A @ 25°C, 7.8mΩ) Standby PWM Controller Infineon ICE5QR1680AG

This platform was recently upgraded to facilitate higher efficiency and better performance. On the primary side, we find a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter. The secondary side sports two FETs regulating the +12V rail and a pair of DC-DC converters handling the minor rails. There are very few electrolytic capacitors, since the majority of ripple filtering is taken care of by polymer caps.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Plenty of clearance on the secondary side allows for lots of airflow and lower fan speeds. Many parts are installed on the PCB's solder side, including the +12V FETs, so the top side isn't overpopulated. We're glad to see that Great Wall avoided using power transfer wires, which severely affect airflow.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The small PCB holding the AC receptacle also hosts a single choke, two Y caps, and one X cap. The EMI filter continues on the main PCB with the same number of caps, plus two chokes and an MOV.

A bypass relay supporting the NTC thermistor, providing inrush current protection, is installed below the APFC's X input cap.

The single bridge rectifier is a GBU25KH.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The APFC converter uses a single Infineon IPZ60R099C7 FET, along with a IDH06G65C6 boost diode provided by the same manufacturer. Nippon Chemi-Con provides the bulk cap; its capacity (420uF) is high enough that the SF450 Platinum achieves a greater-than 17ms hold-up time.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Two STMicroelectronics STP24N60DM2s arranged into a half-bridge topology serve as the main switching FETs. They are supported by an LLC resonant converter that boosts efficiency by limiting switching losses. The main FETs' driver is a Silicon Labs Si8230BD IC.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Champion's famous CM6901X is this PSU's resonant controller. The APFC controller is a Champion CM6502UHHX, and it's supported by a CM03AX Green PFC controller. All those ICs are installed on the main PCB's solder side.

This is a picture of the PSU's main transformer.

Two Infineon BSC014N04LSs function as the +12V FETs. Empty pads for four more FETs are populated on Corsair's SF750.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

There are only three electrolytic caps on the secondary side, one of which belongs to the 5VSB circuit. Ripple filtering is mainly handled by polymer caps provided by Nippon Chemi-Con.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

A PIC16F1824 fan control MCU is installed on the same PCB that hosts the DC-DC converters. Those utilize four Nexperia PSMN2R0-30YL FETs, and the common PWM controller is a Anpec APW7159C.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The standby PWM controller is an Infineon ICE5QR1680AG, and the secondary rectifier for the 5VSB rail is a CSD18534 FET. Most platforms use a Schottky barrier diode (SBR), but a FET is much more efficient.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

On the front of the modular PCB, a number of polymer caps suppress ripple on the rails.

We cannot find any information on the supervisor IC, an IN1S429I-SCG.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Great Wall's soldering quality is very good, just as we'd expect from a high-end power supply.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Corsair uses the same rifle bearing fan as the one found on its 80 PLUS Gold-rated SF450. There is no need to change it, since it performs well, is quiet, and seems to be reliable.



