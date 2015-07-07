Corsair Vengeance LPX 128GB DDR4-2400 Review

Gaming
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
On average, Corsair’s 128GB kit provides average performance in benchmarks that don’t really need its capacity. These tests primarily determine what, if any, drawbacks are associated with larger memory kits.
When you add more than 1 stick of 16GB memory in a motherboard. :P
Although 32GB sticks will probably start creeping up here soon.... You can see them on newegg already for some workstations/servers.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&IsNodeId=1&N=100007611%20600327716
Wow though 128GB! I don't think 95% of us power users even us that much. :D Unless you like gaming on RAMdisks.
1. 32gb kit (4x8)
or
2. 2x 16gb kits (4x4)x2