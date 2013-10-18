Aerocool DS (Dead Silence) Case Review

Benchmark Setup And Conditions
Aerocool's Dead Silence is designed to offer ample cooling performance in its small package, so we chose the components to test its mettle accordingly. Given a handful of fairly modern parts, this setup should tell us whether the chassis with two slow-spinning fans works, or if it needs some supplementary help.
We're generating a couple of measurements: first with the closed top cover and then with the open mesh panel. Installing two optional fans would facilitate even better cooling performance, but we were more curious about what the case can do stock. Consequently, we stuck with the two stock fans.
|Gaming System
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright Macho HR-02 SE at Maximum RPM
|Motherboard
|Asus P8H61-M Pro
|Memory
|1 x 4 GB G.Skill DDR3-1333 F3-1333C9S-4GNS
|Graphics Card
|HIS Radeon HD 7950 IceQ
|Hard Drives
|Intel SSD 330 180 GB (System Drive)
|Samsung HD322GJ (Data Drive)
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master V700, 700 W
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Home Premium, 64 Bit
The HIS graphics card we're using is actually a best-case for Aerocool, since it exhausts waste heat out of its rear slot instead of circulating it through the case like so many other boards. Intel's SSD doesn't have a temperature sensor, leaving us with just the disk drive's sensor.
We load the system using a combination of Prime95 (Small FTTs) and MSI Kombustor (Fractal Flame), recording temperatures after 60 minutes.
(Which this case doesn't have amazing support for. There aren't any good 200mm radiators to put in the front.)
Hang on, I'm confused. Two points.
1) I've used a prodigy before, and consider it huge for mini-ITX. It has its uses, but it's specialized... but no, I didn't see it mentioned in the article. What does that have to do with it?
2) Wait, I'm confused. Is "this case" referring to the prodigy or to this dead silence case. Does the case reviewed in the article actually have two versions, a mini-itx and a matx? If so (and the matx isn't done as poorly as the matx prodiy), that would be awesome.
Or are you thinking of the completely-revised Prodigy M, rather than the original Prodigy? Please take another look at the original Prodigy. If this case is better than the Prodigy M and I'd tested both, I'd have probably called the DS "What the Prodigy M should have been"
Okay, gotcha, yes. It's another Prodigy spinoff, I agree. I still consider it large, though. :P