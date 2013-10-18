Aerocool DS (Dead Silence) Case Review

Benchmark Setup And Conditions

Aerocool's Dead Silence is designed to offer ample cooling performance in its small package, so we chose the components to test its mettle accordingly. Given a handful of fairly modern parts, this setup should tell us whether the chassis with two slow-spinning fans works, or if it needs some supplementary help.

We're generating a couple of measurements: first with the closed top cover and then with the open mesh panel. Installing two optional fans would facilitate even better cooling performance, but we were more curious about what the case can do stock. Consequently, we stuck with the two stock fans.

Gaming System Processor Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge) CPU Cooler Thermalright Macho HR-02 SE at Maximum RPM Motherboard Asus P8H61-M Pro Memory 1 x 4 GB G.Skill DDR3-1333 F3-1333C9S-4GNS Graphics Card HIS Radeon HD 7950 IceQ Hard Drives Intel SSD 330 180 GB (System Drive) Samsung HD322GJ (Data Drive) Power Supply Cooler Master V700, 700 W Operating System Windows 7 Home Premium, 64 Bit

The HIS graphics card we're using is actually a best-case for Aerocool, since it exhausts waste heat out of its rear slot instead of circulating it through the case like so many other boards. Intel's SSD doesn't have a temperature sensor, leaving us with just the disk drive's sensor.

We load the system using a combination of Prime95 (Small FTTs) and MSI Kombustor (Fractal Flame), recording temperatures after 60 minutes.