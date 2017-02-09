Enermax D.F. 500W PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature, And Noise

Efficiency

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the EPF500AWT's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

This is a highly efficient PSU that had no trouble beating our comparison units, since the models we can include earned lower efficiency certifications. The only PSU that comes close is Bitfenix's BWG550M, which is based on a very good CWT platform.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the EPF500AWT's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.207A 0.491A 0.475A 0.191A 19.73 76.855% 580 RPM 20.8 dB(A) 0.844 12.142V 5.074V 3.367V 5.139V 25.67 115.06V 2 2.429A 0.978A 0.980A 0.386A 39.72 85.084% 580 RPM 20.8 dB(A) 0.918 12.139V 5.070V 3.361V 5.129V 46.68 115.06V 3 3.660A 1.473A 1.485A 5.120A 59.88 88.300% 580 RPM 20.8 dB(A) 0.940 12.138V 5.066V 3.359V 5.120V 67.81 115.05V 4 4.878A 1.973A 1.965A 0.781A 79.77 89.794% 580 RPM 20.8 dB(A) 0.961 12.136V 5.063V 3.354V 5.111V 88.84 115.05V

The fan's noise is minimal in these tests, while efficiency is very high. In three out of the four metrics, efficiency registers way above 80%, and during the last one it's almost 90%.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250, and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.525 76.867% 0.057 5.147V 0.683 115.10V 2 0.252A 1.296 80.099% 0.126 5.143V 1.618 115.10V 3 1.002A 5.130 81.493% 0.304 5.120V 6.295 115.09V 4 2.502A 12.703 78.847% 0.403 5.077V 16.111 115.10V

The 5VSB rail registers high efficiency, especially with 115V input.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.214V 5.082V 3.375V 5.151V 7.166 0.453 115.1V Standby 0.058 0.005 115.1V

Standby power consumption is very low, and the PSU has no trouble satisfying the ErP Lot 6 2013 requirements.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36°C (96.8°F) to 45°C (113°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36°C (96.8°F) to 45°C (113°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The PSU is very quiet, although it doesn't feature a semi-passive mode. With a low-speed fan and a relaxed fan profile, there is no need for semi-passive operation.