EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the 650 B3’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here For More Results

Thanks to its excellent ripple suppression and tight load regulation, EVGA's 650 B3 achieves high overall performance.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here For More Results

If EVGA gave it a lower price, the 650 B3 would fare much better in this chart.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here For More Results

Given lackluster efficiency, we consider a 32 dB(A) overall noise result to be pretty good.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here For More Results

EVGA's 650 B3 takes the lead from the Corsair CX and Vengeance units. But it loses to Riotoro's PR-BP0650-SM, which is based on a solid Great Wall platform.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content