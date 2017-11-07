EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure is pretty long, and the 750 B3's power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is at normal levels with 115V input, but it's quite high at 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 750 B3's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.385A 1.984A 1.984A 0.985A 74.767 78.388% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 42.57°C 0.956 12.127V 5.050V 3.320V 5.060V 95.381 38.14°C 115.19V 2 9.808A 2.971A 2.981A 1.188A 149.737 82.908% 1180 RPM 26.7 dB(A) 40.01°C 0.982 12.120V 5.044V 3.317V 5.042V 180.607 44.56°C 115.19V 3 15.583A 3.479A 3.496A 1.391A 224.879 85.474% 1218 RPM 27.3 dB(A) 40.19°C 0.989 12.114V 5.039V 3.314V 5.025V 263.096 44.85°C 115.20V 4 21.355A 3.977A 3.983A 1.595A 299.740 86.755% 1240 RPM 27.8 dB(A) 40.40°C 0.992 12.107V 5.035V 3.311V 5.005V 345.503 45.39°C 115.19V 5 26.802A 4.974A 4.986A 1.803A 374.721 86.934% 1315 RPM 30.4 dB(A) 40.85°C 0.994 12.097V 5.030V 3.307V 4.985V 431.041 46.07°C 115.19V 6 32.255A 5.975A 5.991A 2.010A 449.621 86.672% 1425 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 41.39°C 0.995 12.086V 5.024V 3.303V 4.965V 518.762 46.64°C 115.19V 7 37.723A 6.982A 6.996A 2.222A 524.620 86.079% 1518 RPM 35.4 dB(A) 42.14°C 0.996 12.075V 5.019V 3.300V 4.944V 609.464 47.49°C 115.22V 8 43.204A 7.984A 8.010A 2.435A 599.523 85.391% 1645 RPM 37.4 dB(A) 42.86°C 0.996 12.062V 5.012V 3.295V 4.923V 702.091 48.44°C 115.19V 9 49.128A 8.487A 8.535A 2.440A 674.581 84.523% 1796 RPM 41.4 dB(A) 44.65°C 0.996 12.050V 5.009V 3.292V 4.910V 798.101 50.49°C 115.19V 10 54.814A 9.002A 9.050A 3.078A 749.458 83.619% 1910 RPM 42.1 dB(A) 45.68°C 0.996 12.036V 5.004V 3.281V 4.866V 896.273 51.81°C 115.19V 11 61.100A 9.012A 9.065A 3.085A 824.374 82.633% 2014 RPM 43.1 dB(A) 47.08°C 0.997 12.024V 4.998V 3.275V 4.855V 997.629 53.48°C 115.18V CL1 0.098A 14.027A 14.003A 0.004A 117.483 75.801% 1425 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 44.06°C 0.977 12.119V 5.027V 3.268V 5.087V 154.989 49.72°C 115.20V CL2 62.446A 1.003A 1.002A 1.002A 764.673 83.995% 1945 RPM 42.1 dB(A) 46.78°C 0.997 12.032V 5.013V 3.287V 4.991V 910.382 52.70°C 115.19V

Load regulation is fairly tight on all of the rails except for 5VSB, which is worth noting from a budget-oriented platform. Meanwhile, the 750 B3 delivers full power at very high ambient temperatures (>45°C) without breaking a sweat. Its output noise remains low until the 50% load test, after which it exceeds 30 dB(A) during the sixth test and more than 40 dB(A) from the ninth test and up. Generally, though, the fan profile isn't that aggressive, considering this is a relatively low-efficiency PSU.



