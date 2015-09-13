EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load-regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

For a quite large region of the PSU's operating range, the efficiency is between 90 and 95 percent. This is a highly efficient platform, and it can be even more efficient with some modifications. Super Flower already released a 550W Leadex Platinum unit, and we expect EVGA to include the relevant model in the P2 line soon.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320 x 240-IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Inside the PSU, the temperatures were at normal levels, given that we shot the above thermal images during the overload test (110 percent load) with an ambient temperature that exceeded 45 degrees C. We also noticed that in a worst-case scenario, the single-bridge rectifier had an operating temperature that reached 92.2 degrees C. We should note, however, that most bridge rectifiers can easily operate at even higher temperatures, reaching or exceeding 100 degrees C.