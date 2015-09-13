EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load-regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
For a quite large region of the PSU's operating range, the efficiency is between 90 and 95 percent. This is a highly efficient platform, and it can be even more efficient with some modifications. Super Flower already released a 550W Leadex Platinum unit, and we expect EVGA to include the relevant model in the P2 line soon.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320 x 240-IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Inside the PSU, the temperatures were at normal levels, given that we shot the above thermal images during the overload test (110 percent load) with an ambient temperature that exceeded 45 degrees C. We also noticed that in a worst-case scenario, the single-bridge rectifier had an operating temperature that reached 92.2 degrees C. We should note, however, that most bridge rectifiers can easily operate at even higher temperatures, reaching or exceeding 100 degrees C.
I would like to see another test. I had a PC with a Coolermaster PSU and 4 HD which were put to sleep mode/hibernation. Sometimes when the 4 HD were powered up the PC hanged, because the 4 HD demanded so much transient power that it threw the PSU voltages out of specs.
I was thinking that I had a great PSU, but it was expensive garbage.
The problem is that all of the best-built, best-featured PSUs were being made in 850, 1000, 1200, 1600W variants. If you had just a modest system, something mid-range, you either had to get a PSU that was way overkill, or you had to settle for PSUs that weren't so well built, or as efficient, or as fully-featured. So, this is an attempt to distribute very high-quality products to more of the market. And I am 110% A-Okay with that.
I actually own this unit and used it in a build with a 960. I got it right when it came out and for it's price, it offered a ton. I live in Canada and PSU's are way over-priced and the prices make no sense on them. But this unit was priced extremely well likely due to it's availability so I picked one up. No problems and I am glad EVGA is filling this market void. Good on em.