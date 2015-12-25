EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

For the most of its operational range, the 650 P2 delivers between 90 to 95 percent efficiency. You can't ask for more, even from a Platinum-rated PSU. If you're looking for even better efficiency, then you'll have to limit your search to Titanium-rated power supplies. That'll cost you even more money, and the difference probably won't cover the efficiency improvement over a good Platinum-rated model like this one.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Even though we pushed the PSU hard, and its passive mode lasted for quite a while, the internal temperatures remained at normal levels. The hottest component we spotted with our thermal camera was the bridge rectifier. During the overload test (at 46 °C ambient), it reached an operational temperature of 98 °C, which is well within its limits.