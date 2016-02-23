EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SuperNOVA 850 P2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 3.5mV 3.5mV 5.3mV 4.6mV Pass 20% Load 4.9mV 4.0mV 5.2mV 4.6mV Pass 30% Load 5.8mV 3.9mV 5.1mV 4.9mV Pass 40% Load 6.6mV 4.2mV 5.6mV 4.6mV Pass 50% Load 7.2mV 4.4mV 5.8mV 5.1mV Pass 60% Load 8.0mV 4.4mV 6.3mV 5.3mV Pass 70% Load 8.3mV 4.8mV 6.3mV 5.8mV Pass 80% Load 8.7mV 5.3mV 6.6mV 7.3mV Pass 90% Load 8.9mV 5.7mV 7.1mV 7.7mV Pass 100% Load 10.0mV 6.5mV 8.3mV 8.6mV Pass 110% Load 10.6mV 6.7mV 8.6mV 8.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 5.1mV 5.8mV 6.8mV 9.5mV Pass Cross-Load 2 9.9mV 6.1mV 8.0mV 6.9mV Pass

Super Flower proves once again that its engineers are the masters of ripple suppression. The AC deviations are so low that you'd need a very clear AC source and good oscilloscope to get ripple measurements. The 850 P2 sets a new standard here; the competition would have a difficult time creating an alternative with similar performance.

The table above contains some of the lowest ripple readings we've ever measured, and we believe that only digitally-controlled PSUs will be able to do better.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2