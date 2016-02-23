EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SuperNOVA 850 P2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|3.5mV
|3.5mV
|5.3mV
|4.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|4.9mV
|4.0mV
|5.2mV
|4.6mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|5.8mV
|3.9mV
|5.1mV
|4.9mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|6.6mV
|4.2mV
|5.6mV
|4.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|7.2mV
|4.4mV
|5.8mV
|5.1mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|8.0mV
|4.4mV
|6.3mV
|5.3mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|8.3mV
|4.8mV
|6.3mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|8.7mV
|5.3mV
|6.6mV
|7.3mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|8.9mV
|5.7mV
|7.1mV
|7.7mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|10.0mV
|6.5mV
|8.3mV
|8.6mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|10.6mV
|6.7mV
|8.6mV
|8.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|5.1mV
|5.8mV
|6.8mV
|9.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|9.9mV
|6.1mV
|8.0mV
|6.9mV
|Pass
Super Flower proves once again that its engineers are the masters of ripple suppression. The AC deviations are so low that you'd need a very clear AC source and good oscilloscope to get ripple measurements. The 850 P2 sets a new standard here; the competition would have a difficult time creating an alternative with similar performance.
The table above contains some of the lowest ripple readings we've ever measured, and we believe that only digitally-controlled PSUs will be able to do better.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Scores a 9.7 on Jonnyguru, but is low end of tier 1 got it.
I like Tom's in general, been coming here since Tom was actually doing reviews, but I'll take JonnyGuru's(or Oklahoma Wolf) word that this is an awesome PSU, it scored 10 of 10's in all but Value, where a couple of similar quality PSU were a tad cheaper.
I've got the G2 model(thanks to their review of it) and couldn't be happier with it. Well other than they now have Platinum and Titanium versions and would prefer one of those. But 80+ Gold is still good enough for me.
Well, i think that you don't pay that much attention to Jonnyguru.com, as much as you claim.
Look here, at Jonny's tier list, and notice what tier is the EVGA's P2 line :
http://www.jonnyguru.com/forums/showthread.php?t=12947
The same reason so many regions have different plug types. They all designed these things before anyone had the idea to standardize these things across regions, and by now it's an incredible amount of work to have to redesign the infrastructure of entire countries.
Gotta hand it to the Americans for inventing the concept of the grid and power distribution to the masses, they did it first, and Edison's equipment at the time ran best on 110v so it was the obvious choice. Currently it's at 120v, this was changed in the 50s. Don't forget houses are supplied with 240v, this is what runs our hot water heaters, ovens and air conditioners. Just the old way is still too set in stone to be changed, not to mention 120v is safer for human exposure (a shock from a 120v outlet is much less dangerous than that of a 240v outlet, having experienced the 120v shock I can't imagine how painful a 240v would be)
Yep...I was popped by a 220v 3-prong washing machine plug wire that arced some two decades ago (when it was still known as a 220v power connection) and it knocked me on my butt. It makes getting hit by 120v (used to be 110v), which I've also experienced more recently, seem like carpet static electricity.
This is the summary for my EVGA 850 G2 (Tier 2 according to his list, a WIP according to the post)
It scores a 9.9 of 10, and is somehow a Tier 2 according to that list. I have no clue as to what he is doing with his list on the forums. I cannot explain HOW a unit that scores 9.9 of 10 is anything less than Tier 1. There are some Corsair units that scored perfect 10's that are also listed as Tier 2 on it as well.
If it's scoring that close to 10, or an actual 10 (his highest score), it's a Tier 1 to me. And I'd never second guess buying one regardless of brand.