Fractal Design Edison M Series 750W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Edison M 750's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specifications, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V (mV)
|5V (mV)
|3.3V (mV)
|5VSB (mV)
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|6.4
|5
|6.3
|5.4
|Pass
|20% Load
|8.8
|4.2
|6.4
|6.6
|Pass
|30% Load
|10.8
|5
|6.7
|7.6
|Pass
|40% Load
|13.2
|5
|9.6
|8.2
|Pass
|50% Load
|15
|5.6
|10
|9.4
|Pass
|60% Load
|19.1
|5.5
|12.3
|10.2
|Pass
|70% Load
|22.5
|11.8
|12.7
|11.8
|Pass
|80% Load
|25.7
|35.8
|14.2
|12.4
|Pass
|90% Load
|29.9
|34.9
|17
|13.9
|Pass
|100% Load
|34.6
|37.6
|19.1
|15.2
|Pass
|110% Load
|40.1
|40.7
|19.3
|16.2
|Pass
|Crossload 1
|7.7
|5.4
|7.4
|11.1
|Pass
|Crossload 2
|33.1
|34
|14.2
|14
|Pass
Ripple suppression on all rails (except for 5V) is very good overall. On the 5V rail, we noticed a sudden increase in ripple with 80-percent load and up. Incidentally, this was also the case with the Edison M 650W that we tested previously. We would advise Seasonic to look at the DC-DC converter that generates the 5V rail to find the source of this sudden increase at higher loads. It might not be a serious problem that could affect your system’s stability, since ripple on this rail is still lower than the ATX limit. But it's still a shame to see performance loss over this matter.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Also where do you base this? That the PG signal is simple to cheat and the manufacturers actually do this? From the moment the mainboards take seriously into account PG if this was the case then most likely there would be huge problems with lots of them. According to the ATX spec PG is de-asserted to a low state when any of the main rails falls out of 5% v. reg. Simply as that.
It just gives room for 1 ms till the PG signal sees the change at least in the ATX spec.
As for the thermal camera how it can show things hotter than it is? The scale is for this reason and from the moment the camera sees something from a different angle and a different region the scale is changing automatically. Nothing I can do about it. This is why I provide also actual temperature readings on all IR images.
So the design is nothing new and this is a Seasonic rebrand with minor differences at the internals (most likely the caps selection as I stated above).
The fixed cables are the ones that will always be in use for any system using a 750W power supply, so the ability to disconnect those cables would not be beneficial. In fact it would lead to higher cost and also an extra point of failure and a slight loss of efficiency since a connector can never quite match an uninterrupted cable.
Loss of efficiency isn't a reason any more, on the contrary with bus bars or thick cables transferring power to the modular PCB energy losses can be minimized. In addition no cables block the secondary side caps, something that besides increasing their lifetime also allows for more relaxed fan profiles and better airflow inside the chassis.
Also the cost of a semi-modular to fully modular isn't high and in a 750 W PSU that costs 140 bucks already the cost reason doesn't stand (for fully modular design).
You cannot easily change them because other cables are often incompatible - there is no common standard for modular PSU cables. Using incompatible cables can be downright dangerous. Here is a cautionary tale.
Also I still cannot understand how the connector on the PSU end adds complexity and reduces cable flexibility! Cable flexibility depends on the gauges' thickness and not on the cables modularity design (or not).
Anyway I believe I made my opinion clear on why I prefer fully-modular PSUs.