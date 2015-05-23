Fractal Design Edison M Series 750W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Edison M 750's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specifications, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V (mV) 5V (mV) 3.3V (mV) 5VSB (mV) Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.4 5 6.3 5.4 Pass 20% Load 8.8 4.2 6.4 6.6 Pass 30% Load 10.8 5 6.7 7.6 Pass 40% Load 13.2 5 9.6 8.2 Pass 50% Load 15 5.6 10 9.4 Pass 60% Load 19.1 5.5 12.3 10.2 Pass 70% Load 22.5 11.8 12.7 11.8 Pass 80% Load 25.7 35.8 14.2 12.4 Pass 90% Load 29.9 34.9 17 13.9 Pass 100% Load 34.6 37.6 19.1 15.2 Pass 110% Load 40.1 40.7 19.3 16.2 Pass Crossload 1 7.7 5.4 7.4 11.1 Pass Crossload 2 33.1 34 14.2 14 Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression on all rails (except for 5V) is very good overall. On the 5V rail, we noticed a sudden increase in ripple with 80-percent load and up. Incidentally, this was also the case with the Edison M 650W that we tested previously. We would advise Seasonic to look at the DC-DC converter that generates the 5V rail to find the source of this sudden increase at higher loads. It might not be a serious problem that could affect your system’s stability, since ripple on this rail is still lower than the ATX limit. But it's still a shame to see performance loss over this matter.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2