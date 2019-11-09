Fractal Design Ion SFX Gold 500W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Ion SFX 500G achieves top performance.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall noise output is lower than 30 dB(A), but the fan profile could be even more relaxed especially at higher loads.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is close to the competition, but the PSU hits last place in the corresponding graph.

