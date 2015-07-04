FSP Aurum PT 1000W Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Efficiency Chart
Ripple Charts
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Man haven't seen anyone call them Video Graphics Accelerators in years, kudos to you good sir.
Would you mind commenting on the infrared images? Some of those hotspots seem quite hot - am I just reading the images incorrectly?