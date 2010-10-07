The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Bioshock 2
Bioshock 2 is also based on the Unreal engine, and it responds to multi-core processors and overclocking. A single-core CPU will slightly bottleneck the graphics card, so, ideally, you want two or four cores to fully shift the burden onto this graphics card. The performance increase between these three different core scenarios is so small, however, that an upgrade is rather pointless.
The graphics memory numbers here are interesting. Bioshock 2 only uses 430 MB with a single-core CPU, but 735 MB with a dual- or quad-core CPU. Whether the 10% performance increase comes from the second core or from the optimized use of resources is hard to say. Most likely, it's a combination.
When it comes to upgrades, consider a CPU with at least two cores or you might waste up to 10% of the graphics card's potential performance--and that's on a GeForce GTX 460. A higher-end GPU will be even more dependent on a capable processor.
Something I was amazed by in this article is that games like MW2 give pretty good frame rates when running on a single core. I would have never expected such. 59.1 fps would certainly be acceptable for game-play. Also its a shame to see that so many modern titles really don't take that much advantage having so many cores. It's been more than enough time for this to be adjusted and yet the performance difference in most titles seems minimal between 2 and 4 cores. (or in some cases even 1 core) At this rate everyone is going to commonly have 12 core CPU's and most games will still only truly utilize two.
I have a Q6600 @ 3.6 but in BF:BC2 I only get around 40% GPU load and 80% CPU. However, my frame rates are in-line with those in this article...
Anyway I really look forward to the next article!!!!
Chris, make a section in the charts for this and keep them updated please!!!!!
