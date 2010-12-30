Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Antec TP-750: Results

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

Having an 80 PLUS Bronze certification naturally means that the Antec TP-750 will not blow away the rest of the competition in this roundup, but at least it does not have any problems reaching the required values for the Bronze logo. The efficiency is 80% at loads all the way down to 100 W, where it starts dropping a little, though still remaining satisfactory.

The PSU performs brilliantly in the noise and ripple tests, and it is actually among the very best models in the entire roundup. The 18 mV value on the 12 V rail is particularly outstanding. In the other tests, the Antec TP-750 performs on par. The only criticism we have is a rather loud fan noise when under full load.

The Antec TP-750 is a gaming PSU with high electrical quality at a reasonable price. It naturally cannot compete with the Silver- and Gold-certified PSUs in the energy efficiency department, but we can still comfortably recommend it.