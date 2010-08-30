Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Zotac GeForce GTX 460 1 GB

Available as part number ZT-40402-10P, Zotac’s 1 GB GeForce GTX 460 resembles Nvidia’s reference design mostly in its 8.3” length. Differences begin with a custom cross-flow cooler that allows this card to exhaust most of its heat outside of the case.

Partially blocking the egress of heat is a second dual-link DVI port in the middle of the card’s vent. Placing it there allows Zotac to dramatically enhance its output capabilities, as its card features a full-sized HDMI port, and even DisplayPort connectivity, without the need for adapters.

Zotac’s GeForce GTX 460 still includes a DVI-I to VGA adapter, and the firm even sweetens the pot by including “Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands.” With the second-lowest Web price of today’s contenders, the added game could make this a best-value package for at least a few of our readers.

Zotac is the only company in this roundup to use Nvidia’s reference clock speeds for both the GPU and DRAM. Overclocking is left to its users to figure out.

For this particular card, Zotac’s Firestorm software is no more powerful than Nvidia System Tools. Zotac does update its software occasionally, and interested owners should keep an eye on the Web site for updates.