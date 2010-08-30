Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

EVGA GeForce GTX 460 SuperClocked 1024 MB EE (External Exhaust)

EVGA is no fan of short names, and searching for this particular item might be easier by using its completely-forgettable 01G-P3-1373-AR part number.

EVGA sells both internal and external exhaust versions of the SuperClocked GTX 460, and even has cheaper versions of both cards that lack this model’s lifetime warranty. We prefer the lifetime warranty versions, but we can’t agree on which type of cooler is best. Axial-fan like EVGA’s 1372-series models typically offer lower noise and increased case temperatures, while crossflow-cooler cards, such as the one we’re testing today, reduce case temperatures at the expense of higher noise.

EVGA bolster’s the GTX 460 SuperClocked installation kit with a mini-HDMI to full-sized HDMI adapter cable that can reduce the installation depth of cable ends. The power of branding hasn’t escaped the firm, as evidenced by the inclusion of a case badge and side-panel decal.

Each SuperClocked-series graphics card comes with a moderate manufacturer-validated speed increase, the 01G-P3-1373-AR clocked at 763 MHz core and GDDR5-3800.

EVGA Precision tuning software uses the shader clock speed for increasing GPU clock, its 2445 MHz limit corresponding to a GPU clock of 1223 MHz. Memory can also be increased from GDDR5-3800 (1900 MHz reported) to GDDR5-4560, though overclockers know that the limits of tuning software often exceed the capabilities of hardware.

EVGA Precision can be set to automatically check for software updates, while most of its other controls are for the program itself.

Up to 10 custom overclocking profiles can be saved and restored, and EVGA Precision even allows clock speed changes to be enabled automatically when 3D programs are launched.