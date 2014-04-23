GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

Results: 3DMark
Some readers like to use 3DMark as a yardstick, and our previous mobile graphics round-up proved its adequacy for that purpose. The relatively smooth progression of performance is a little different than what our real-world benchmarks showed this time, though; Nvidia's GeForce GTX 770M was closer to the 860M in most of those tests.
Previously I wouldn't consider getting a gaming laptop due to their short battery life, even when not gaming. But if a laptop with this kind of hardware can manage 5 - 6 hours, I'd consider it...
I hate these kind of naming tricks... Even 860a and 860b or anything that gives out what you will get.
GPUs have been multi-core for ages now. Well beyond desktop cores, even. The GTX880M in particular is a 1,536-core GPU. Similar numbers have been around for a long time.
http://www.geforce.com/hardware/notebook-gpus/geforce-gtx-880m/specifications