HTC One (M8) And One (E8) Review: A Flagship And Its Sidekick

Results: Web Benchmarks
The tests on this page are JavaScript- and HTML5-heavy selections from our Web Browser Grand Prix series. Such measurements are extremely meaningful to mobile devices because so much of the in-app content is served via the platform's native Web browser.
These benchmarks offer a view of each device's Web browsing performance. But because they're traditionally CPU-dependent as well, browser-based workloads (especially JavaScript-heavy tests) are also a great way to measure SoC performance among devices using the same platform and software.
In order to keep browser versions even across all Android devices, we employ a static build of the Chromium-based Opera on that operating system. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.
Browsermark 2.0
Rightware's Browsermark 2.0 is a synthetic browsing benchmark that tests several performance metrics, including load time, CSS, DOM, HTML5 Canvas, JavaScript, and WebGL.
JSBench
Unlike most JavaScript performance benchmarks, JSBench could almost be considered real-world, since it utilizes actual snippets of JavaScript from Amazon, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Yahoo.
JSBench gives what is arguably the most accurate depiction of Web performance based on our experience. Apple's iPhone 5s completely dominates the field with a 54.1-second result. Every Android-based device takes more than six minutes to finish.
Peacekeeper 2.0
Peacekeeper is a synthetic JavaScript performance benchmark from Futuremark.
The iPhone 5s continues to humble its competition, while the HTC One (M8) falls toward the back of the Android pack.
WebXPRT 2013
Principled Technologies' WebXPRT 2013 is an HTML5-based benchmark that simulates common productivity tasks that are traditionally handled by locally installed applications, including photo editing, financial charting, and offline note-taking.
Our final Web test continues solidifying Apple's dominance, while the Nexus 5 and One (M8) finish near each other for second and third place.
The only 'complaints' that I have are the lack of wireless charging (impossible due to the metal back plate right?), and the lack of a sort of Nokia Glance screen (though other android devices are picking up similar features). The cover seems to bring that Glance functionality... but I really don't like that cover and would rather not. The thing is that with my lowly 920 I have built myself an upright wireless charging stand, and with glance screen enabled whenever the device has access to power, it makes a most excellent clock/notification center. With my 920 approaching 2 years old I am starting to look for a replacement, and as of the moment I am not finding one. WP has seemingly abandoned the high end devices, I am not apple compatible, and Android devices have a lot of really neat features... but then you deal with non-standard UIs and gimmickey software. I really hope something really good comes out before Christmas because the 920 is not getting any younger.
I am currently using Nexus 5 and happy with it. If I want to buy a phone now, I may want to get an Oneplus One.