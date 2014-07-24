HTC One (M8) And One (E8) Review: A Flagship And Its Sidekick

Results: Web Benchmarks

The tests on this page are JavaScript- and HTML5-heavy selections from our Web Browser Grand Prix series. Such measurements are extremely meaningful to mobile devices because so much of the in-app content is served via the platform's native Web browser.

These benchmarks offer a view of each device's Web browsing performance. But because they're traditionally CPU-dependent as well, browser-based workloads (especially JavaScript-heavy tests) are also a great way to measure SoC performance among devices using the same platform and software.

In order to keep browser versions even across all Android devices, we employ a static build of the Chromium-based Opera on that operating system. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.

Browsermark 2.0

Rightware's Browsermark 2.0 is a synthetic browsing benchmark that tests several performance metrics, including load time, CSS, DOM, HTML5 Canvas, JavaScript, and WebGL.

JSBench

Unlike most JavaScript performance benchmarks, JSBench could almost be considered real-world, since it utilizes actual snippets of JavaScript from Amazon, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Yahoo.

JSBench gives what is arguably the most accurate depiction of Web performance based on our experience. Apple's iPhone 5s completely dominates the field with a 54.1-second result. Every Android-based device takes more than six minutes to finish.

Peacekeeper 2.0

Peacekeeper is a synthetic JavaScript performance benchmark from Futuremark.

The iPhone 5s continues to humble its competition, while the HTC One (M8) falls toward the back of the Android pack.

WebXPRT 2013

Principled Technologies' WebXPRT 2013 is an HTML5-based benchmark that simulates common productivity tasks that are traditionally handled by locally installed applications, including photo editing, financial charting, and offline note-taking.

Our final Web test continues solidifying Apple's dominance, while the Nexus 5 and One (M8) finish near each other for second and third place.