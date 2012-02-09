Momentus XT 750 GB Review: A Second-Gen Hybrid Hard Drive

Test Setup And Benchmarks
Our testing of Seagate’s new Momentus XT 750 GB consists of three different suites:
- Synthetic and storage benchmarks
- Power consumption and efficiency testing
- Real-world and boot/shutdown testing
|Performance Benchmark Test System
|Hardware
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 2.0, Chipset: Intel Z68 Express, BIOS: F3
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
|System SSD
|Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 Express SATA 6Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.16
|PCMark 7 1.0.4
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2006.07.27 Fileserver-Benchmark Webserver-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4K Random Reads 4K Random Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Chipset Driver
|9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage
|10.5.0.1026
|Real World Benchmarking Test System
|Hardware
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/8T, 3.4 GHz, 4x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.8 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Intel DP67BG, Chipset: Intel P67 Express, BIOS: 2040
|RAM
|2 x 4 GB DDR3-1333, Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|Discrete Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6850, GPU: Barts (775 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz), Stream Processors: 960
|Controller
|Intel PCH P67 Express SATA 6 Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|Boot Timer
|System Software & Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Chipset Driver
|9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage
|10.5.0.1026
|Drive Power Consumption Test System
|Hardware
|CPU
|Intel Core 2 Extreme X7800 (65 nm, Merom XE, E1), 2C/2T, 2.6 GHz, 4 MB L2 Cache, 44 W TDP
|Motherboard (Sockek 478)
|MSI Fuzzy GM965, Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel GM965, BIOS: A9803IMS.220
|RAM
|2x 1 GB DDR2-666, Crucial BallistiX CM128M6416U27AD2F-3VX
|System HDD
|Western Digital WD3200BEVT, 320 GB, SATA 3Gb/s, 5400 RPM
|Controller
|Intel ICH8-ME
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Video Playback
|VLC 1.1.1 Big_Buck_Bunny_1080p
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2006.07.27 Database-Benchmark Streaming Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Chipset Driver
|9.2.0.1021
|Intel Graphics
|15.12.75.4.64