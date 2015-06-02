Broadwell: Intel Core i7-5775C And i5-5675C Review

No desktop benchmark suite is complete without Microsoft’s popular Office suite. We’re leaving control over the workloads (as well as computing and reporting the geometric mean of three benchmark runs) to PCMark 8 Professional once again.
Microsoft Word 2013
File Size
Pages
Words
Pictures
Original Document
3.25MB
77
17,987
5
Target Document
57MB
138
30,800
10
Actions
- Start Application and Open Document- Open Target Document in New Window- Copy Large Part of Original Document to Target Document- Save Target Document with New File Name- Expand Target Document's Window- Cut and Paste Large Part of Target Document- Save Target Document Again- Text Input with Simulated Delay- Save Target Document Again- Insert Pictures in Target Document- Save Target Document Again and Close Application
Microsoft Excel 2013
File Size
Worksheets
Active Cells
Original Files
4.62MB2.33MB
4
240,800
Target File
4.18MB
2
10,930
Actions
- Start Application and Open All Three Worksheets - Open All Workbooks- Expand Application Window- Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook with Formula Evaluation- Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook without Formula Evaluation- Copy From Cells with Formulas- Copy More Data to Cells with Formula Evaluation- Insert Specific Values in Three Cells with Formula Evaluation- Save Target Document and Close Application
Microsoft PowerPoint 2013
File Size
Slides
Pictures
Original File
27.1MB
15
12
PDF Export
2.83MB
16
13
Actions
- Start Application and Open Presentation- Expand Application Window- Browse Slides (Looking at Them Simulated with Pauses)- Add New Slide- Insert and Cut Picture- Insert Text- Save Document- Export to PDF and Close the Application
Bottom Line
Both CPUs perform as we'd expect, given their clock rates. It’s interesting that the Core i5-5675C is at least as fast as, if not a bit faster than, the Core i7-5775C. If Hyper-Threading was disabled, the two new processors would appear similar to their Haswell-based counterparts. This is probably due to small problems with the beta BIOS or Intel’s microcode.
This is exactly what I said to a buddy of mine about a month ago. Everyone is going on about how little Intel has done with CPUs over the past few years - presumably due to no real competition from AMD. Then people starting looking to Zen as being the real competitor for Intel and saying things like "Intel are in for a shock" - I had the view that Intel weren't resting on their laurels all this time - they've just been biding their time and doing amazing things in a hush hush manner. When Zen is released it will soon be completely obliterated by some of the tech that Intel would have been working on in the meantime - AMD has lagged too far behind for too long and love them or hate them, Intel is the benchmark when it comes to CPUs - period. They own this space, and these 2 chips have just rendered AMD APUs completely useless now. I'd be interested in this for a HTPC solution with some light gaming - League of Legends etc. This is impressive, however, like the article concluded, what a poor time for them to be released.
Since Broadwell is unlocked, would have been interesting to see how they overclocked. Yeah Skylake is breathing down the neck of Broadwell now thanks to the delays it suffered... but still would be fun to see.
You’ve waited this long—why not hang tight for a few months for Skylake and start anew with 100-series chipsets, DDR4 and the return of unlocked 95W K-series CPUs?
Last I heard Skylake was supposed to support DDR3 and DDR4. Was that just a rumor that wasn't the truth or will it actually support DDR3 as well?
heh iris coming close to a 750gtx 500 cuda core NVidia better watch out hey
hmm if intel whacked a few iris's on a gfx chip and did there thing they could possibly beat NVidia...and make even more money lol, hmm mutli 128mb ring buses and iris core's and hbm...delicious
it's a good review. two big reviews back to back, nice job. :)
i missed some things:
unlocked broadwells but no o.c. not even a little look into how these overclock and behave o.c.ed.
no comparison (gaming, power use, htpc etc.) with the desktop haswell i5 and i7 -R cpus' iris pro igpus. the amd comparisons were good though. i hope you guys test these against the haswell iris pro later.
in some of the charts, the core i7 5775 was written as i7 7557.
in the test setup page, system memory section, is it "transcend" instead of "transcent"?
edit:
one last thing: do these unlocked broadwell cpus really have 16x gen 3.0 lanes off the processor? i thought these were soc dies (with southbridge disabled) with 8x gen 3.0 lanes.
not surprising given that it has an irs pro gpu in it, that's intel top of the line gpu. now obv even with that said it's in no competition with highend gpus from NVidia or amd as any apu's gpu would get destroyed, but what's good is the fact that it's helping to push gpus on apu's to become better and better and since intel has greatly stepped up their game in the apu's gpu department i'd expect amd to step up their game even further and push back. I also see that since there is such a big gain with broadwells gpu, that skylake won't see any real jump in that department. i'd imagine that the irs 6000 series is going to carry over onto skylake with little improvement over broadwells irs 6200.
:shock:
