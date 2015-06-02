Trending

Broadwell: Intel Core i7-5775C And i5-5675C Review

By ,

Office Productivity

Microsoft Office 2013

No desktop benchmark suite is complete without Microsoft’s popular Office suite. We’re leaving control over the workloads (as well as computing and reporting the geometric mean of three benchmark runs) to PCMark 8 Professional once again.

Microsoft Word 2013

File SizePagesWordsPictures
Original Document3.25MB7717,9875
Target Document57MB13830,80010
Actions- Start Application and Open Document- Open Target Document in New Window- Copy Large Part of Original Document to Target Document- Save Target Document with New File Name- Expand Target Document's Window- Cut and Paste Large Part of Target Document- Save Target Document Again- Text Input with Simulated Delay- Save Target Document Again- Insert Pictures in Target Document- Save Target Document Again and Close Application

Microsoft Excel 2013

File SizeWorksheetsActive Cells
Original Files4.62MB2.33MB4240,800
Target File4.18MB210,930
Actions- Start Application and Open All Three Worksheets - Open All Workbooks- Expand Application Window- Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook with Formula Evaluation- Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook without Formula Evaluation- Copy From Cells with Formulas- Copy More Data to Cells with Formula Evaluation- Insert Specific Values in Three Cells with Formula Evaluation- Save Target Document and Close Application

Microsoft PowerPoint 2013

File SizeSlidesPictures
Original File27.1MB1512
PDF Export2.83MB1613
Actions- Start Application and Open Presentation- Expand Application Window- Browse Slides (Looking at Them Simulated with Pauses)- Add New Slide- Insert and Cut Picture- Insert Text- Save Document- Export to PDF and Close the Application

Bottom Line

Both CPUs perform as we'd expect, given their clock rates. It’s interesting that the Core i5-5675C is at least as fast as, if not a bit faster than, the Core i7-5775C. If Hyper-Threading was disabled, the two new processors would appear similar to their Haswell-based counterparts. This is probably due to small problems with the beta BIOS or Intel’s microcode.

  • RNOblivion 02 June 2015 07:12
    Proof read your articles. This seems to be an increasing prevalent theme of Tom's over the last couple years.
    Reply
  • greghome 02 June 2015 07:21
    are these numbers real?.............Not only does it match lower mid range cards, but it completely destorys AMD's APUs........
    :shock:
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 02 June 2015 07:30
    With the Sandra 2015 benchmark on the first page, you are testing the i7 7557c against the i7 4790k instead of the i7 5775c
    Reply
  • babernet_1 02 June 2015 07:34
    Sad how AMD is absolutely shoved into the dust bin. I hope their upcoming Zen next year will be worthwhile with its 14nm process and more Intel-like cores.
    Reply
  • wtfxxxgp 02 June 2015 07:48
    This is exactly what I said to a buddy of mine about a month ago. Everyone is going on about how little Intel has done with CPUs over the past few years - presumably due to no real competition from AMD. Then people starting looking to Zen as being the real competitor for Intel and saying things like "Intel are in for a shock" - I had the view that Intel weren't resting on their laurels all this time - they've just been biding their time and doing amazing things in a hush hush manner. When Zen is released it will soon be completely obliterated by some of the tech that Intel would have been working on in the meantime - AMD has lagged too far behind for too long and love them or hate them, Intel is the benchmark when it comes to CPUs - period. They own this space, and these 2 chips have just rendered AMD APUs completely useless now. I'd be interested in this for a HTPC solution with some light gaming - League of Legends etc. This is impressive, however, like the article concluded, what a poor time for them to be released.
    Reply
  • Grognak 02 June 2015 07:52
    Wow. 93% better average framerate in GTA V than a 7850K with DDR3-2400 RAM... And that's just the i5. Incredible.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 02 June 2015 08:02
    Since Broadwell is unlocked, would have been interesting to see how they overclocked. Yeah Skylake is breathing down the neck of Broadwell now thanks to the delays it suffered... but still would be fun to see.


    You’ve waited this long—why not hang tight for a few months for Skylake and start anew with 100-series chipsets, DDR4 and the return of unlocked 95W K-series CPUs?

    Last I heard Skylake was supposed to support DDR3 and DDR4. Was that just a rumor that wasn't the truth or will it actually support DDR3 as well?
    Reply
  • alpha27 02 June 2015 08:14
    heh iris coming close to a 750gtx 500 cuda core NVidia better watch out hey
    hmm if intel whacked a few iris's on a gfx chip and did there thing they could possibly beat NVidia...and make even more money lol, hmm mutli 128mb ring buses and iris core's and hbm...delicious
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 02 June 2015 08:18
    it's a good review. two big reviews back to back, nice job. :)

    i missed some things:
    unlocked broadwells but no o.c. not even a little look into how these overclock and behave o.c.ed.
    no comparison (gaming, power use, htpc etc.) with the desktop haswell i5 and i7 -R cpus' iris pro igpus. the amd comparisons were good though. i hope you guys test these against the haswell iris pro later.


    in some of the charts, the core i7 5775 was written as i7 7557.
    in the test setup page, system memory section, is it "transcend" instead of "transcent"?

    edit:
    one last thing: do these unlocked broadwell cpus really have 16x gen 3.0 lanes off the processor? i thought these were soc dies (with southbridge disabled) with 8x gen 3.0 lanes.
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 02 June 2015 08:22
    not surprising given that it has an irs pro gpu in it, that's intel top of the line gpu. now obv even with that said it's in no competition with highend gpus from NVidia or amd as any apu's gpu would get destroyed, but what's good is the fact that it's helping to push gpus on apu's to become better and better and since intel has greatly stepped up their game in the apu's gpu department i'd expect amd to step up their game even further and push back. I also see that since there is such a big gain with broadwells gpu, that skylake won't see any real jump in that department. i'd imagine that the irs 6000 series is going to carry over onto skylake with little improvement over broadwells irs 6200.
    Reply