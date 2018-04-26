Micronics Caslon II 600W PSU Review: A Low-Cost Gem?

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) High Power Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CMD0X Inrush Protection NTC thermistor Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x BYC10-600 (600V, 10A @ 78°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Teapo (400V, 560uF, 3000h @ 105°C, LM) Main Switchers 2x MagnaChip MDP18N50B (500V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.27Ω) Combo APFC/PWM Controller Champion CM6805 & CM03X Green PFC controller Topology Primary side: Double bridge Secondary side: Non synchronous (passive) rectification & group regulation scheme Secondary Side +12V Rectifiers 4x PFR30L60CT (60V, 30A @ 50% duty cycle) 5V & 3.3V 2x Mospec S40D45 (45V, 40A @ 100°C) Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Teapo (3000 @ 105°C, SC) Zero Wattage Controller Micronics HM-STB01 Supervisor IC Grenergy GR8313 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Globe Fan S1202512L (120mm, 12V, 0.18A, Fluid dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Standby PWM Controller Power Integrations TNY278PN

This PSU is made by High Power, though Micronics seems to have played a role as well since it provides the zero-wattage controller that allows the fan to spin even after shutting down.

The platform is old. It features a group regulated scheme on its secondary side, along with passive rectification. By today's standards, this is a weird combination, especially since some similarly-priced PSUs come equipped with DC-DC converters for generating the minor rails. A group regulation scheme means that the PSU's performance with unbalanced loads on its rails will be terrible.

Teapo SC caps are used on the secondary side. They're not among our favorites. However, they're still of higher quality than some of the Chinese stuff other OEMs use in their budget-oriented models. The Teapo bulk cap has a long lifetime rating, and it's nice to see a true FDB fan at this price range.

These photos show the PSU's major parts.

Here is the fan's fluid dynamic bearing. Inside, you can see the spiral grooves characteristic of this bearing type.

Our first sample died during the over-power protection test. Its bridge rectifier was fried, and a resistor close to the primary FETs exploded.

The following video shows the Caslon II’s internals.



