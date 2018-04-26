Trending

Micronics Caslon II 600W PSU Review: A Low-Cost Gem?

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)High Power
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CMD0X
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor
Bridge Rectifier(s)1x GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x BYC10-600 (600V, 10A @ 78°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Teapo (400V, 560uF, 3000h @ 105°C, LM)
Main Switchers2x MagnaChip MDP18N50B (500V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.27Ω)
Combo APFC/PWM ControllerChampion CM6805 & CM03X Green PFC controller
TopologyPrimary side: Double bridge Secondary side: Non synchronous (passive) rectification & group regulation scheme
Secondary Side
+12V Rectifiers4x PFR30L60CT (60V, 30A @ 50% duty cycle)
5V & 3.3V2x Mospec S40D45 (45V, 40A @ 100°C)
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Teapo (3000 @ 105°C, SC)
Zero Wattage ControllerMicronics HM-STB01
Supervisor ICGrenergy GR8313 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelGlobe Fan S1202512L (120mm, 12V, 0.18A, Fluid dynamic bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Standby PWM ControllerPower Integrations TNY278PN

This PSU is made by High Power, though Micronics seems to have played a role as well since it provides the zero-wattage controller that allows the fan to spin even after shutting down.

The platform is old. It features a group regulated scheme on its secondary side, along with passive rectification. By today's standards, this is a weird combination, especially since some similarly-priced PSUs come equipped with DC-DC converters for generating the minor rails. A group regulation scheme means that the PSU's performance with unbalanced loads on its rails will be terrible.

Teapo SC caps are used on the secondary side. They're not among our favorites. However, they're still of higher quality than some of the Chinese stuff other OEMs use in their budget-oriented models. The Teapo bulk cap has a long lifetime rating, and it's nice to see a true FDB fan at this price range.

Image 1 of 34

Image 2 of 34

Image 3 of 34

Image 4 of 34

Image 5 of 34

Image 6 of 34

Image 7 of 34

Image 8 of 34

Image 9 of 34

Image 10 of 34

Image 11 of 34

Image 12 of 34

Image 13 of 34

Image 14 of 34

Image 15 of 34

Image 16 of 34

Image 17 of 34

Image 18 of 34

Image 19 of 34

Image 20 of 34

Image 21 of 34

Image 22 of 34

Image 23 of 34

Image 24 of 34

Image 25 of 34

Image 26 of 34

Image 27 of 34

Image 28 of 34

Image 29 of 34

Image 30 of 34

Image 31 of 34

Image 32 of 34

Image 33 of 34

Image 34 of 34

These photos show the PSU's major parts.

Here is the fan's fluid dynamic bearing. Inside, you can see the spiral grooves characteristic of this bearing type.

Image 1 of 34

Image 2 of 34

Image 3 of 34

Image 4 of 34

Image 5 of 34

Image 6 of 34

Image 7 of 34

Image 8 of 34

Image 9 of 34

Image 10 of 34

Image 11 of 34

Image 12 of 34

Image 13 of 34

Image 14 of 34

Image 15 of 34

Image 16 of 34

Image 17 of 34

Image 18 of 34

Image 19 of 34

Image 20 of 34

Image 21 of 34

Image 22 of 34

Image 23 of 34

Image 24 of 34

Image 25 of 34

Image 26 of 34

Image 27 of 34

Image 28 of 34

Image 29 of 34

Image 30 of 34

Image 31 of 34

Image 32 of 34

Image 33 of 34

Image 34 of 34

Our first sample died during the over-power protection test. Its bridge rectifier was fried, and a resistor close to the primary FETs exploded.

The following video shows the Caslon II’s internals.


  • nobspls 26 April 2018 16:39
    Why would anyone choose this one say over the Corsair CX650M? Which you can get typically for $50.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 26 April 2018 17:34
    Personally I would also take the CX650M in any day of the week, for $50.
    Reply
  • spentshells 26 April 2018 20:24
    " Not only does this minimize your carbon footprint"

    The idea of conserving electricity is a fallacy, if you use less the people selling can sell more to someone else..... they aren't just holding on to the energy you saved because you're a hero saving the world.

    Making your footprint smaller doesn't matter in the least when someone else's foot print just gets that much bigger.

    Save some money, sure but for how long? The less you use the more they can charge for that smaller amount later on..... that's how it is.


    On a different note, Ill likely try the psu out at one point on a build for someone else.
    Reply
  • rohs42 27 April 2018 01:41
    > The idea of conserving electricity is a fallacy

    No it isn't. Of course a 100 megawatt generator will not be turned off if someone saves 10 watts of power. But if a 10 million people save 10 watts of power, then of course it will be turned off. And if 100 million people save 10 watts, then there'll be no business case for that new gigawatt power plant.

    As citizens, consumers and voters we all bear a small share of responsibility for the state of the world, and we all have a small part to play in making it better. It's only through working together that humanity improves. Your appeal to helplessness and apathy is pathetic.
    Reply
  • jabliese 27 April 2018 13:56
    Hey Tom's,

    Once upon a time, we had an extensive brown out at work, which went on for 3 days. On day 2, I was surprised to find many of the PC's that were still working were on 60v power. Over the years, it did not seem to have a adverse affect on any of the power supplies. Lately, I have been wondering what their efficiency numbers looked like during that time, any chance you could add a severe undervolt test to the power supply suite?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 27 April 2018 21:09
    60V is too low. Most PSUs won't even work at such low voltage. I am surprised to hear that the PSUs at your work were working under such conditions for days.

    Efficiency drops along with voltage input. I want to add more protection tests, however I already have enough fails with the current ones. Nonetheless, I am keeping every suggestion under consideration.
    Reply