Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

SilverStone Precision PS05B

Also called the PS05-B by Newegg and the SST-PS05B on SilverStone’s description page, the PS05B appears to take many of its design cues from the spacecraft of science-fiction movies.

Primary features include a port panel and removable fan cover on the PS50B’s top panel. The design means that this case is destined not for above or below a desk, but beside it.

A peek around back is a little more revealing, as the PS05B has the same rear-panel design (right down to the millimeter) as AeroCool’s VX-R. That includes the two 3/8” coolant line holes, which can be opened to 1.1” (for grommets) by knocking out the two rings that surround these holes. Like AeroCool, SilverStone cuts cost by not including these inexpensive parts.

Of course, tracking down these parts aftermarket is far more difficult. That fact makes the exclusion of grommets by both SilverStone and AeroCool a bit frustrating.