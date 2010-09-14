Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

SilverStone Precision PS05B
Also called the PS05-B by Newegg and the SST-PS05B on SilverStone’s description page, the PS05B appears to take many of its design cues from the spacecraft of science-fiction movies.
Primary features include a port panel and removable fan cover on the PS50B’s top panel. The design means that this case is destined not for above or below a desk, but beside it.
A peek around back is a little more revealing, as the PS05B has the same rear-panel design (right down to the millimeter) as AeroCool’s VX-R. That includes the two 3/8” coolant line holes, which can be opened to 1.1” (for grommets) by knocking out the two rings that surround these holes. Like AeroCool, SilverStone cuts cost by not including these inexpensive parts.
Of course, tracking down these parts aftermarket is far more difficult. That fact makes the exclusion of grommets by both SilverStone and AeroCool a bit frustrating.
Have you actually used an Antec 300? The quality is only average. Plus it lacks a lot of features that all the others have. Seems pretty cheap ass to me.
Note I've used one Antec 300 and two Rosewill Challengers in different builds. Quality wise I would put them pretty close, the Antec 300's paint finish is like sand paper, where the Challenger is smooth, however the Antec 300 has slightly thicker metal. Feature-wise, its no comparison, and everyone who saw them together preferred the challenger.
Nice review Tom's. Hopefully you will move on to some more gamer class cases ($50-$100).
Except that the NZXT gamma costs $7 less shipped (current and suggested prices) and has for a while now.
If I were truly on a tight budget, I might consider one of these designs. But, it's easily argued that there are higher quality and more feature-rich cases (that don't cut any corners like grommets, fans, filters, etc.) within a $20-$30 earshot of these.