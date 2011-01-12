Trending

OCZ’s RevoDrive X2: When A Fast PCIe SSD Isn’t Fast Enough

By

In a storage market where it's easiest to take one vendor's controller, another vendor's NAND flash, and put the two in a standard 2.5" SATA drive, OCZ continues innovating, giving IT professionals and power users more performance with its RevoDrive X2.

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage Storage Test

PCMark Vantage comes as close as we get to approximating real-world performance using a synthetic benchmark. The Application Loading metric measures disk drive performance while loading Microsoft Word 2007, Adobe Photoshop CS2, Internet Explorer 7, and Outlook 2007.

OCZ’s RevoDrive X2 takes a first-place finish in this very desktop-class workload, but it’s margin isn’t as large as in some of the enterprise-oriented I/O measurements.

The Gaming test results are even more interesting. Using >99% streaming reads, the Intel X25-M actually wins this one, followed by the Vertex 2. OCZ’s multi-controller cards fall into third, fourth, and fifth place.

The video editing test is split more evenly between reads and writes. Here, the RevoDrive X2 retakes a first-place finish, followed closely by the IBIS and first-gen RevoDrive. The Intel X25-M and OCZ Vertex 2 trail quite a ways back.

Given the extreme sequential read and write performance of OCZ’s PCIe-based products, these results come as no surprise.

A Windows Defender scan in Windows Vista favors the similarly-configured RevoDrive X2 and IBIS. Given that this is mostly read-oriented, the exceptional SandForce performance is expected. It’s interesting that Intel’s drive trails by the margin that it does, though.

Divided fairly evenly between reads and writes, we see phenomenal throughput in this multi-tasked workload where video is played back, streamed to an Extender, and recorded, all at the same time. This puts the sort of load on OCZ’s high-end products needed to differentiate them from the first-gen RevoDrive, the single-controller Vertex 2, and Intel’s aged X25-M.

Intel shocks with a top-finish in this mostly read-oriented test, where music is added to Windows Media Player 11. We can only assume that the data involved in this metric is not handled well by SandForce’s DuraClass architecture.

Though the photo import test is also mostly read-based, The RevoDrive X2 shows much better performance. With that said, the IBIS and RevoDrive are hot on its heels. Intel doesn’t do badly, trouncing the Vertex 2.

Vista startup is naturally almost all reads. The three PCI Express-based SSDs finish one after the other, while Intel’s X25-M barely outpaces OCZ’s Vertex 2.

47 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joelmartinez 12 January 2011 11:19
    Too much money :( will get the vertex 3 though :) or intel
    Reply
  • alikum 12 January 2011 11:38
    If only they could make SSDs cheaper ... Mechanical drives are still the way to go
    Reply
  • eklipz330 12 January 2011 11:50
    although i think sandforce's new controller won't be as fast as they claim, i really think it's gonna change the face of the ssd race by the end of the year

    and probably a new iteration of the revodrive as well... can't wait!! =D =D i need me a 160gb for less than $1/gb... that's how much i bought my raptor for like 4 years ago!!
    Reply
  • dauthus 12 January 2011 12:00
    In related news, OCZ stock is up to $6.80 a share, rising 19%+ today.
    Reply
  • 12 January 2011 12:10
    How does this compare to the new Z-drive R3?
    Reply
  • cmi86 12 January 2011 12:32
    Yeah its really cool and i wish i had 1...or 2 lol but it just costs waay too much money, isnt really practical for enthusiast use until the prices drop
    Reply
  • dirtmountain 12 January 2011 13:12
    You routinely use $500 graphic cards (GTX580) and $1,200 displays (2560x1600)in reviews. The price for this upgrade ($650)isn't any harder to stomach then those.
    Reply
  • cangelini 12 January 2011 13:26
    dirtmountainYou routinely use $500 graphic cards (GTX580) and $1,200 displays (2560x1600)in reviews. The price for this upgrade ($650)isn't any harder to stomach then those.
    Aye, but it's a little less tangible than exotic graphics configurations, too.
    Reply
  • razor512 12 January 2011 13:38
    a pci-e ssd seems good, I want one, MS word will run sooo much better
    Reply
  • alidan 12 January 2011 14:14
    i realy wish they would put a 7200 10000 and 15000 drive in there, all top of their respective class, just so we can get some prospective of how much an improvement these are over traditional hdds.
    Reply