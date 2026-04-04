Sharge Disk Pro 2TB review: Great sustained writes, active cooling, and a built-in hub

Sharge's Disk Pro pairs a snappy 10 Gbps SSD with a handy hub and active cooling, all in a compact, eye-catching shell. It's expensive, and the hub's USB-C port won't fit all cables, but this is a great travel drive if your laptop only has a couple ports.

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Sharge's Disk Pro portable SSD is proof that there's room for innovation, even in a product category as established as 10 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) external SSDs. With its built-in USB / HDMI hub, as well as a fan for extra cooling, plus the company's signature eye-catching translucent shell, it's far more interesting (and more genuinely useful for those on the go) than most ho-hum drives in this well-established speed class.

Plus, as we'll see in testing, while it's not the speediest of 10 Gbps drives in all tests, it excels where it counts, for the professional users who may be drawn in by the "Pro" in the drive's name. It's one of the best-performing drives in its class when it comes to sustained writes. And with so many laptops, phones, and tablets making do with just USB-C, it's a great drive to keep in your travel bag.

Its primary downside is price, with the 2TB model selling for around $365 when I tested it, and since climbing to around $385. That's a lot to ask for a drive of this capacity and class, but in case you haven't noticed, the cost of storage these days is following RAM into the stratosphere, thanks to demand from AI hyperscalers.

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