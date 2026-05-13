$1,260 off a Sandisk 8TB external SSD is a deal you can't ignore at 11 cents per gigabyte — pro storage at blistering 1GB/s speeds for $739

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A fast, huge, and reliable external SSD

Sandisk Desk Drive
(Image credit: Sandisk)

Normally retailing for $1,999.99, Sandisk’s spacious and lightning-fast external SSD is currently available for just $739.99, letting you save a staggering $1,260. That's a rare deal in these times of the storage shortage apocalypse. If you need to supercharge your professional workflow or simply want a high-capacity drive for all your backups, the Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB is a game-changer that's worth considering.

Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB
Save 63% ($1,260)
Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB: was $1,999.99 now $739.99 at Amazon

The Desk Drive 8TB is a smart investment for power users and creative professionals who need ample storage capacity without compromising on performance.

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The Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB features an impressive sustained write speed of 1,000 MB/s, so it's a good addition to any creative professional's arsenal. Demanding projects involving high-resolution video or massive photo libraries will not faze the external SSD. For instance, you can transfer 100GB of data to the Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB in just over a minute and a half, thanks to its fast USB Type-C interface.

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