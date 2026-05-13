$1,260 off a Sandisk 8TB external SSD is a deal you can't ignore at 11 cents per gigabyte — pro storage at blistering 1GB/s speeds for $739

Normally retailing for $1,999.99, Sandisk’s spacious and lightning-fast external SSD is currently available for just $739.99, letting you save a staggering $1,260. That's a rare deal in these times of the storage shortage apocalypse. If you need to supercharge your professional workflow or simply want a high-capacity drive for all your backups, the Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB is a game-changer that's worth considering.

Measuring just 3.91 x 3.91 x 1.58 inches and weighing a mere 0.5 pounds, the Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB is a compact external SSD. Don't let the small footprint fool you, though. The external SSD packs 8TB of storage. That's more than enough for millions of high-resolution photographs, over 150 hours of 4K videos, or over 50 modern AAA titles.

When it comes to performance, the Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB delivers sequential read speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 900 MB/s for fast data transfers. While it may not be the fastest external drive by today's standards, understandable, given it was released three years ago, the Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB remains a very competitive option for most users. By comparison, it is up to four times faster than your traditional desktop hard drive.

The Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB features an impressive sustained write speed of 1,000 MB/s, so it's a good addition to any creative professional's arsenal. Demanding projects involving high-resolution video or massive photo libraries will not faze the external SSD. For instance, you can transfer 100GB of data to the Sandisk Desk Drive 8TB in just over a minute and a half, thanks to its fast USB Type-C interface.