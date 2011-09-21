System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Some of these tests finish a little faster; some finish a little slower than the previous thousand-dollar build. What we know, though, is that it's again difficult to see the benefit of an SSD in action here. In reality, we all know the SSD makes a bigger difference than the benchmarks indicate, though.
Nevertheless, comparable performance at the same price, with an SSD installed is pretty impressive this time around!
Off the top of my head,
1. There are a number of decent Z68 motherboards for around $130.
2. Hyper 212+ costs $30
3. A Corsair 2x4GB 1600MHz CL9 kit costs $50
4. There are plenty of good 1TB drives for $55
5. Antec Earthwatts 650W costs around $60
And don't give me any crap about price increases over the past month. All of these have remained the same for the past 2 months.
At the $1000 mark i'd opt for 8GB of ram, no ssd and a better hdd. And not a microATX.
Also why isn't micro stuttering mentioned? If i remember correctly, these cards have issues with it.
Guess that was mostly negative stuff, i liked reading it anyway though, keep em coming.
Nice PSU as well. I do wonder though why you didn't go with the CX600V2, as it's 80+ Certified and sells for the same price as the CX600 (actually, a $10 MIR right now so $59.99).
Also, and this isn't a critique but purely personal preference, I would probably forego the SSD for myself and stick with a cheap HDD like a WD Green. Loading times aren't that important to me; I'm willing to wait a few more seconds if it means I can put the $ I saved towards a better mobo, HSF, or better non-reference GPU cards. Call me crazy but I'm willing to wait a bit longer, as well as not having to worry about my OS drive wearing out, in order to get very slightly better performance/temps. I realize that drive performance is an important metric for most people though so I'm glad you are incorporating that into these modern builds. Can't wait to see the $500 one :)
other than that, its a realy nice build