Workstation Shootout: Nvidia Quadro 5000 Vs. ATI FirePro V8800

Benchmark Results: SPECviewperf 11

Recently, SPEC released version 11 of its OpenGL benchmark. Thanks to a greatly simplified user interface, even novice users shouldn’t have any trouble using the test suite. Due to its synthetic nature, Viewperf is a perfect target (unfortunately) for driver optimizations. A well-rounded review should always take these results in the greater context of real-world applications

At any rate, the Quadro 5000 wins every single discipline that the test suite hast to offer. In light of these results, we think it’s safe to assume that AMD is currently working on an updated version of its driver that could minimize or even close the performance gap between the new Quadro and its own FirePro V8800. At least that would seem like the logical conclusion after looking at the previous benchmark results we collected in Maya, 3ds Max, and Lightwave. Thus, it’s quite possible that we will be able to update these charts sometime soon.