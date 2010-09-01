Trending

Workstation Shootout: Nvidia Quadro 5000 Vs. ATI FirePro V8800

Nvidia sure didn't waste any time introducing its Fermi architecture to the workstation space. Its Quadro 5000 is one of the first models to use the company's GF100 graphics processor. How does this card stack up against ATI’s flagship FirePro V8800?

Benchmark Results: SPECviewperf 11

Recently, SPEC released version 11 of its OpenGL benchmark. Thanks to a greatly simplified user interface, even novice users shouldn’t have any trouble using the test suite. Due to its synthetic nature, Viewperf is a perfect target (unfortunately) for driver optimizations. A well-rounded review should always take these results in the greater context of real-world applications

At any rate, the Quadro 5000 wins every single discipline that the test suite hast to offer. In light of these results, we think it’s safe to assume that AMD is currently working on an updated version of its driver that could minimize or even close the performance gap between the new Quadro and its own FirePro V8800. At least that would seem like the logical conclusion after looking at the previous benchmark results we collected in Maya, 3ds Max, and Lightwave. Thus, it’s quite possible that we will be able to update these charts sometime soon.

  • Randomacts 01 September 2010 13:20
    That graphics card cost more then both of the computers I own. O.o
  • tacoslave 01 September 2010 13:22
    if amd put a little more work on their drivers (i.e crossfire and firepro performance)they would be the clear performance champion.
  • Gin Fushicho 01 September 2010 13:35
    I really wish I knew what these numbers meant.

    For someone who doesn't do 3-D design these benchmarks are kinda confusing.
  • TheStealthyOne 01 September 2010 13:36
    The cooler for the FirePro card is really attractive imo.
  • joytech22 01 September 2010 13:42
    You need to remember, Fermi is designed not "Just" for games, but was also designed, from day one, with computing in mind as well.
  • darthvidor 01 September 2010 13:56
    I'm impressed to find nvidia beating amd in power consumption.
  • reprotected 01 September 2010 14:55
    Why isn't the Quadro 6000 and the FX 5800 in the benchmarks?
  • SchizoFrog 01 September 2010 15:08
    Once again the arguement regarding AMD Drivers is brought to the fore. But more than this, when AMD has a line of products that could be said to 'miss' they absolutely FAIL. nVidia on the otherhand seem to have learned their lesson well from the 5xxxFX series and can still produce products that can compete at least at some level, ie: GTX460. Although these are Workstation products, nVidia have a complete package with GPUs and Drivers that work from the off.
  • scrumworks 01 September 2010 15:10
    I'm sure you'll be hearing from AMD pretty soon publishing those kind of results.
  • davefb 01 September 2010 15:21
    sort of interesting, but why is there no comparison to mainstream boards? There is a massive premium of cost here but nothing to be able to say 'hey boss, the onboard graphics we use really don't cut it any more, how about a quadro'.
    (or have I sped-read past the reason why ;) )
