Roundup: Four Radeon HD 6850 1 GB Cards Compared

Sapphire Toxic 6850

Sapphire does things its own way, beginning with an oversized blow-through cooler on its part number 100315TXSR Toxic 6850.

Sapphire buyers get a surprising array of upgrades, from the card’s dual mini-DisplayPort outputs (and single full-sized adapter) to its inclusion of a six-foot HDMI cable. Sapphire even throws in two four-pin Molex to six-pin PCIe power adapter cables.

The dual power adapters make sense in light of the fact that Sapphire puts two six-pin PCIe power connectors on its card. Sapphire’s entire design is borrowed from the Radeon HD 6870, stretching the card to a 9.6” mounted length, while adding the handy feature of a card that vents out the back of the case.

Even though Sapphire’s Toxic 6850 is oversized, it uses the same 820 MHz GPU and GDDR5-4400 clocks as the smaller PowerColor competitor in today’s comparison. Rather than include software, Sapphire adds onboard features and cables to make its Toxic 6850 unique.

Sapphire recently reintroduced its TriXX overclocking software to support this card, but the information didn't get to us in time for this review. Users who prefer getting their tuning software directly from the manufacturer can download the utility here.