Riotoro Enigma 850W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Enigma 850 's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 22.8mV 4.1mV 5.5mV 10.9mV Pass 20% Load 20.5mV 4.8mV 5.2mV 11.6mV Pass 30% Load 21.1mV 5.3mV 5.6mV 15.2mV Pass 40% Load 23.0mV 6.3mV 6.3mV 15.4mV Pass 50% Load 26.9mV 7.7mV 7.9mV 15.4mV Pass 60% Load 30.6mV 8.6mV 14.3mV 16.5mV Pass 70% Load 34.7mV 10.3mV 17.1mV 17.6mV Pass 80% Load 40.2mV 11.0mV 16.6mV 18.7mV Pass 90% Load 45.3mV 11.4mV 13.9mV 19.2mV Pass 100% Load 52.5mV 12.7mV 14.0mV 23.8mV Pass 110% Load 57.5mV 14.5mV 14.6mV 23.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 25.1mV 6.9mV 7.6mV 11.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 52.5mV 12.2mV 11.7mV 15.7mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

While ripple suppression at +12V is decent, it would be much better if it stayed below 45-50mV under the worst-case scenario. Fortunately, ripple suppression on the minor rails is excellent.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2