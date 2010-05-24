Momentus XT Review: Seagate's Marriage Of The HDD And Flash Memory

Benchmark Results: Power And Efficiency

Power Consumption

We measured idle power that was, in fact, higher than what the Seagate's specifications claim: 1.3W as opposed to 0.8W stated in the datasheet.

Power consumption in the workload tests was equivalent to other 7,200 RPM drives, with the exception of full HD video playback, at which the Momentus XT is a bit power hungry.

Efficiency

The Momentus XT isn’t leading in performance per watt because of power consumption comparable to the competition, while throughput on IOmeter is a bit slower in our testing.

Power efficiency in workstation I/O activity is better, though, as the I/O performance numbers on the Momentus XT are superior.