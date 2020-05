Benchmark Results: Access Time And I/O Performance

Access time falls right about where you would expect it. The Momentus XT isn’t fastest, but within a normal range.

I/O Performance

The I/O performance numbers are higher than on the other drives in three out of four benchmarks, which could be an indicator that Adaptive Memory is doing a good job. However, since there is a lot of random I/O activity involved, there is hardly any chance for the flash memory to show its muscles.