Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-750PX’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have reviewed. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Very high overall performance earns the Focus Plus Platinum 750 a first-place finish in its mid-range category. You will simply not find a better PSU in this price range.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

At the time we reviewed it, Corsair's RM750x sold for less than $100, allowing it to take the lead in our value comparison. PSU prices change frequently though, and with such small differences in overall performance, the SSR-750PX could easily lead in this chart if it became a little less expensive.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The SSR-750PX registers very low overall noise output, taking third place behind the RM750x and RM750x V2.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Achieving a first-place finish in this chart is easy for the 750W Focus Plus Platinum.

