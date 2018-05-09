Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model PX Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & diode Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06D (600V, 8A @ 125°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 560uF, 2000h @ 105°C, CE) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R250CP (550V, 9A @ 100°C, 0.25Ω) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T6X Topology Primary side: Full-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Nexperia PSMN1R8-40YLC (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 1.8mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (105°C, W) Polymers: Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1225M12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.45A, 2050 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Standby PWM Controller Excelliance EM8569 Rectifier P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A @ 50% Duty Cycle)

This is the well-known Focus platform, which took over the mid-range category thanks to its high performance per dollar ratio. According to our sources, it's proving to be very reliable so far, although it's still fairly new. Nevertheless, given the high-quality components we find inside, we are sure it'll fare well over time.

The SSR-750PX utilizes a full bridge topology on its primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, four FETs installed on the PCB's solder side rectify the +12V rail. Meanwhile, the minor rails are generated through a couple of DC-DC converters. Both the electrolytic and polymer caps are provided by Chemi-Con. It is always nice to see polymer caps used in PSUs since they offer longer lifetimes and low ESR. But they don't have the capacity you get from electrolytics, which power supplies need (especially when it comes to transient response and hold-up time).

