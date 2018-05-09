Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the SSR-750PX’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The SSR-750PX achieves high efficiency under normal and light loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the SSR-750PX's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.187A 0.496A 0.481A 0.196A 19.496 71.234% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.662 12.131V 5.030V 3.324V 5.114V 27.369 115.35V 2 2.439A 0.994A 0.994A 0.392A 39.886 81.142% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A 0.830 12.132V 5.024V 3.320V 5.108V 49.156 115.33V 3 3.628A 1.490A 1.475A 5.102A 59.404 85.146% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A 0.908 12.133V 5.025V 3.321V 5.102V 69.767 115.30V 4 4.881A 1.989A 1.986A 0.785A 79.813 87.384% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A 0.946 12.133V 5.026V 3.321V 5.096V 91.336 115.27V

The PSU's efficiency is high under light loads, and its operating noise is kept low thanks to the semi-passive mode.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 73.039% 0.062 5.118V 0.701 115.37V 2 0.250A 1.279 76.222% 0.141 5.114V 1.678 115.37V 3 0.550A 2.810 77.603% 0.255 5.108V 3.621 115.37V 4 1.000A 5.099 78.038% 0.349 5.098V 6.534 115.37V 5 1.500A 7.632 77.957% 0.404 5.087V 9.790 115.36V 6 3.000A 15.131 76.234% 0.470 5.043V 19.848 115.35V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

We would like to see a more efficient 5VSB rail; it seems like Seasonic didn't pay much attention to this one.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.141V 5.035V 3.327V 5.121V 5.939 0.294 115.4V Standby 0.053 0.005 115.4V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Vampire power is kept low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Seasonic's semi-passive mode lasts quite a long time. Beyond that, the PSU's noise remains under 20 dB(A) up to about 550W of load. In a worst-case scenario, output noise lands within the 30-35 dB(A) region. All in all, this is a quiet PSU thanks to its relaxed fan profile and FDB fan.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content