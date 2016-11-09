Trending

Seasonic Prime 850 W Titanium PSU Review

Seasonic made an impressive entry in the 80 PLUS Titanium category with its Prime series. This line's current flagship, offering 850W capacity, is being reviewed today. Besides high efficiency, it sports quiet operation and top performance.

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-850TD's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the Seasonic unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The outcome of our test results indicates that the SSR-850TD dethrones EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 T2 with a notable 1.51% difference. It's no small feat that Seasonic is taking the lead from Super Flower in the 850W Titanium-rated category, especially since the Leadex platform is so well-built. At the right price, Super Flower's design could still be a tough opponent for Seasonic to beat.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the SSR-850TD's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Neither the SSR-850TD nor the 850 T2 are affordable PSUs, so their value score is destined to suffer compared to PSUs like the P1-850B-BEFX or SuperNOVA 850 P2.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).

The 850 T2 holds onto its crown, though the SSR-850TD isn't far behind. Those two are the quietest 850W PSUs available today.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.

Seasonic's offering takes second place, just behind the top-notch 850 T2. The competition between both units is close.

