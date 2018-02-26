Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-600TL's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

This is a high-performance PSU, setting the bar too high for any other passive model to match.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

With a price tag currently hovering around $190, there is no way for Seasonic to achieve a higher value score. Expect to pay dearly for a capable 600W PSU with no fan.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Our noise measuring equipment has a floor of 6 dB(A), so that's the lowest reading we can assign to Seasonic's SSR-600TL.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The overall average efficiency score, generated using thousands of possible load combinations, is among the highest we've seen in this wattage category.



