Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank

Go to page:

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EMI Results - Average Detector

The average EMI detector test uncovers no problems.

EMI Results - Peak Detector

Similarly, we observe good results from the peak EMI detector test.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content