Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-650PX’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.1mV 4.8mV 3.7mV 3.9mV Pass 20% Load 11.7mV 5.6mV 4.3mV 4.3mV Pass 30% Load 14.3mV 6.0mV 4.9mV 4.4mV Pass 40% Load 17.0mV 6.5mV 5.6mV 4.7mV Pass 50% Load 19.0mV 7.9mV 6.5mV 4.9mV Pass 60% Load 20.4mV 9.3mV 7.1mV 5.4mV Pass 70% Load 22.1mV 10.4mV 8.2mV 7.2mV Pass 80% Load 22.4mV 10.9mV 9.0mV 9.5mV Pass 90% Load 23.4mV 9.9mV 9.0mV 9.8mV Pass 100% Load 24.5mV 11.0mV 9.4mV 8.1mV Pass 110% Load 26.7mV 11.5mV 9.7mV 8.9mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.6mV 9.5mV 8.4mV 5.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 24.9mV 8.2mV 5.6mV 7.8mV Pass

The ripple suppression on every rail is very good. This platform's design, along with the extra filtering caps in the modular cables, make these results possible.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

