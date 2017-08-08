SilverStone ST45SF V3 SFX 450W PSU Review

Silverstone ST45SF deals SilverStone SST-ST45SF v 3.0... Amazon Prime £59.99 View SilverStone SST-ST45SF v 2.0... Amazon £68 View SilverStone SST-ST45SF-G v... Amazon £81.79 View

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

If you want a highly efficient PSU, then keep looking. SilverStone's ST45SF doesn't match that description compared to alternatives in the same form factor.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover, along with its cooling fan, removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperatures inside of this PSU are normally quite high. Because of its low efficiency, the energy losses are higher, translating to a greater thermal load. Still, the ST45SF delivered our half-load for ~13 minutes without its fan attached. It could probably go for longer, but we didn't want to stress it unnecessarily (though a shut-down is the worst that would happen, given built-in OTP).

