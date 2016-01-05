Trending

Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Super Flower was one of the first companies to release an 80 Plus Titanium-rated PSU. Following the ultra-high-capacity SF-1600F14H unit, the company released two more Titanium PSUs, one of which we're evaluating today.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF-1000F14HT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.5mV5.3mV10.6mV6.6mVPass
20% Load8.5mV7.7mV13.3mV6.7mVPass
30% Load11.1mV9.5mV16.7mV7.5mVPass
40% Load12.1mV10.7mV17.7mV8.0mVPass
50% Load12.9mV13.0mV18.2mV8.6mVPass
60% Load13.9mV14.6mV23.7mV9.7mVPass
70% Load14.8mV16.2mV25.3mV10.7mVPass
80% Load15.6mV18.6mV27.2mV11.4mVPass
90% Load16.6mV20.7mV30.3mV12.1mVPass
100% Load17.6mV23.4mV36.1mV13.7mVPass
110% Load19.0mV26.4mV38.5mV14.5mVPass
Cross-Load 110.9mV8.6mV14.2mV18.6mVPass
Cross-Load 215.1mV22.4mV37.3mV13.1mVPass
Ripple suppression is good on every rail except 3.3V, where we measured a 36mV worst-case scenario. There were probably sacrifices made there to allow for higher efficiency. The 80 Plus Titanium requirements are difficult to achieve, and a non-digital platform has to use every trick in the book to achieve them.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple and noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • babernet_1 05 January 2016 15:34
    So, ah, what did you use as a price?
  • AnimeMania 05 January 2016 16:32
    Are modular cables interchangeable between the different power supply vendors or will this happen in the future.
  • blazorthon 06 January 2016 01:04
    Are modular cables interchangeable between the different power supply vendors or will this happen in the future.

    Some might be, but generally, don't expect interchangeable cables. There are many different implementations for the connectors for one reason or another.
  • Aris_Mp 06 January 2016 15:29
    Are modular cables interchangeable between the different power supply vendors or will this happen in the future.

    It highly recommended to assume that they are not, even when the PSU is made by the same manufacturer.
  • Aris_Mp 06 January 2016 15:29
    So, ah, what did you use as a price?

    We used the price sold in EU stores, excluding the VAT of course.
  • babernet_1 06 January 2016 16:02
    17269051 said:
    So, ah, what did you use as a price?

    We used the price sold in EU stores, excluding the VAT of course.

    Which is? I looked and saw a price of 200 euro. That's about $220. Does it include VAT?
  • Aris_Mp 07 January 2016 05:46
    yes, in EU most stores include VAT in their prices.
  • babernet_1 07 January 2016 06:32
    17273936 said:
    yes, in EU most stores include VAT in their prices.

    My gosh! I just want to know in dollars what your estimated price was!

    :??:
  • Aris_Mp 07 January 2016 15:39
    around 190 dollars
  • Andi lim 13 February 2016 03:01
    Using a bunch of KRG series capacitor for extra suppress ripple in Titanium PSU ?
    The Analogy : you want to build a super car, lets say Nissan GTR, but at the end you decide to use some cheap parts from Datsun on to your car, hahahaha.
    The Question is, How long this PSU will stay in titanium level efficiency ?
    Let's say after a year usage, the standard and cheap KRG capacitor will slowly increace the ESR, leak current dan temperature. at that time, this PSU efficient will go to platinum level or below ? Only time will tell.
