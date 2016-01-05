Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF-1000F14HT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.5mV
|5.3mV
|10.6mV
|6.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|8.5mV
|7.7mV
|13.3mV
|6.7mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|11.1mV
|9.5mV
|16.7mV
|7.5mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|12.1mV
|10.7mV
|17.7mV
|8.0mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|12.9mV
|13.0mV
|18.2mV
|8.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|13.9mV
|14.6mV
|23.7mV
|9.7mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|14.8mV
|16.2mV
|25.3mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|15.6mV
|18.6mV
|27.2mV
|11.4mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|16.6mV
|20.7mV
|30.3mV
|12.1mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|17.6mV
|23.4mV
|36.1mV
|13.7mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|19.0mV
|26.4mV
|38.5mV
|14.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|10.9mV
|8.6mV
|14.2mV
|18.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|15.1mV
|22.4mV
|37.3mV
|13.1mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is good on every rail except 3.3V, where we measured a 36mV worst-case scenario. There were probably sacrifices made there to allow for higher efficiency. The 80 Plus Titanium requirements are difficult to achieve, and a non-digital platform has to use every trick in the book to achieve them.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple and noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Some might be, but generally, don't expect interchangeable cables. There are many different implementations for the connectors for one reason or another.
It highly recommended to assume that they are not, even when the PSU is made by the same manufacturer.
We used the price sold in EU stores, excluding the VAT of course.
Which is? I looked and saw a price of 200 euro. That's about $220. Does it include VAT?
My gosh! I just want to know in dollars what your estimated price was!
:??:
The Analogy : you want to build a super car, lets say Nissan GTR, but at the end you decide to use some cheap parts from Datsun on to your car, hahahaha.
The Question is, How long this PSU will stay in titanium level efficiency ?
Let's say after a year usage, the standard and cheap KRG capacitor will slowly increace the ESR, leak current dan temperature. at that time, this PSU efficient will go to platinum level or below ? Only time will tell.