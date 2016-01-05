Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF-1000F14HT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.5mV 5.3mV 10.6mV 6.6mV Pass 20% Load 8.5mV 7.7mV 13.3mV 6.7mV Pass 30% Load 11.1mV 9.5mV 16.7mV 7.5mV Pass 40% Load 12.1mV 10.7mV 17.7mV 8.0mV Pass 50% Load 12.9mV 13.0mV 18.2mV 8.6mV Pass 60% Load 13.9mV 14.6mV 23.7mV 9.7mV Pass 70% Load 14.8mV 16.2mV 25.3mV 10.7mV Pass 80% Load 15.6mV 18.6mV 27.2mV 11.4mV Pass 90% Load 16.6mV 20.7mV 30.3mV 12.1mV Pass 100% Load 17.6mV 23.4mV 36.1mV 13.7mV Pass 110% Load 19.0mV 26.4mV 38.5mV 14.5mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.9mV 8.6mV 14.2mV 18.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 15.1mV 22.4mV 37.3mV 13.1mV Pass

Ripple suppression is good on every rail except 3.3V, where we measured a 36mV worst-case scenario. There were probably sacrifices made there to allow for higher efficiency. The 80 Plus Titanium requirements are difficult to achieve, and a non-digital platform has to use every trick in the book to achieve them.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple and noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2