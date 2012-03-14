Four ATX Cases For High-Capacity Water Cooling, Reviewed

Building With Azza's Hurrican 2000

Azza includes several cable ties, power splitters, a 3.5” external drive adapter, and a SATA cable in its installation kit. Screws are packed together in one messy bag, and a separate speaker allows use with a few older motherboards that lack this now-standard on-board feature.

A major shortcoming of the Hurrican 2000’s otherwise-exceptional backplane is its lack of support for 2.5” drives. The problem is nothing more than a lack of 2.5” mounting holes on the tray. Rather than modify the tray, Azza adds two 2.5” adapters.

While our drive fit into the adapters perfectly, using them prevents connector alignment on the backplane. Thus, Azza removes two connector boards from its backplane, dropping external plug-in support for the bottom two bays and limiting the system to a maximum of two SSDs. While that works for us, we’re sure most users would have preferred a redesigned tray to serve both functions.

Two very nice 230 mm fans were removed from the Hurrican 2000’s top panel to make room for Swiftech’s triple-fan radiator.

Unfortunately, the Hurrican 2000 has mounting tabs for only one 120 mm fan. Traditional liquid cooling systems could probably make do with this by sandwiching the grill between the radiator and fans, but MCR-320 Drive Rev3 uses its fans to fill the gap between its reservoir and pump. Rather than attempt to hang the radiator from one end, we sorted through our scrap bin to located a pair of metal tabs to support the opposite end.

Also notice that the pump is exposed beneath a hole at the front of the panel. Turning the radiator around could have aligned its fill hole with this convenient location, if not for a conflict between our memory and coolant lines.

The Hurrican 2000 has an almost-perfect amount of room for an ATX motherboard and three-fan radiator, in spite of its lack of secondary and tertiary 120 mm mounting holes. A different motherboard could have allowed the same radiator to fit in a better orientation, while a different radiator would have allowed the fans to be placed on top.

The finished build looks great, in spite of minor installation issues specific to our selected hardware.