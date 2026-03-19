Thermalright's impressive AIO cooler lets you add a panoramic screen to your PC for just $165 — bag a 20% saving on the Wonder Vision 360 and treat your CPU

Thermalright has to be one of the standout manufacturers of CPU coolers for all types of PC builds. They truly make some of the best value coolers on the market, mixing performance with superb value for money. Today is no exception, with a limited-time deal on the fancy Thermalright Wonder Vision 360 UB ARGB liquid AIO CPU cooler, on a lightning sale at Amazon for just $165. This cooler is a fairly recent release, and it's a surprise to see it on sale, let alone with a 20% saving, shaving $41.48 off the $207.39 list price. This impressive CPU AIO cooler mixes a large 360mm cooling radiator with an attention-grabbing 6.6-inch curved AMOLED screen that sits above the CPU, perfect for displaying your system temps and performance, or for displaying pictures or video content.

The good news is that this cooler is also discounted on several other variants, including a white version of the Wonder Vision 360, and black and white Turbo variants of the cooler, where the fans have been upgraded to 3000RPM fans instead of the 2150RPM fans of the non-turbo variant. The Turbo Wonder Vision will set you back an extra $13.76.

Thermalright's Wonder Vision 360 UB ARGB AIO cooler uses a 360mm cooling radiator with a 6400RPM pump speed, three high-speed (2150RPM) fans, and has a detachable 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution, and 60Hz refresh rate for displaying pictures or video. You can use Thermalrights TRCC software to fully customize the display's content and make an eye-catching addition to your PC build.

Save 20% ($41.48) Thermalright Wonder Vision 360 UB ARGB: was $207.39 now $165.91 at Amazon Not only does this large 360mm AIO cooler keep your CPU nice and cool, but it also incorporates a detachable 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp 2400 x 1080, 60Hz resolution for displaying pictures or video. Read more Read less ▼

To show the full potential of the Thermalright Wonder Vision in testing, the AIO was placed under a stress load with PBO turned on to allow full fan speeds. Using the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, the Wonder Vision 360 UB cooled 255W in this test, only 3W behind the best results we’ve had from a 360mm AIO.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We reviewed the Thermalright Wonder Vision 360 UB ARGB earlier this year and found the cooler to be an excellent mix of performance and aesthetics. The cooling performance alone didn't top the charts, but it wasn't far behind, and the added AMOLED screen added a unique look to system builds. Things we liked about the Thermalright Wonder Vision included the great-looking 6.6-inch 2400 x 1800 screen, low noise levels under typical load, and a long 6-year warranty. Negatives of the cooler included a rather loud max volume of 47 dB(A) when stressed, with some underwhelming noise-normalization results.

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